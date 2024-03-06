Motorola Edge 40, the best mid-range phone to date?

Motorola is a historic mobile device manufacturer that has earned a place of relevance in the mid-range market, with multiple launches every new year that combine correct features in an affordable price range. However, He also wanted to get into the “Premium” range and the result leaves no one indifferent: Motorola Edge 40.

Motorola Edge 40 is a mid-high range smartphone (also exist Pro versions and Neo) that stands out from its elegant aesthetics with very fine lines at the same time as high resistance in its manufacturing materials, while inside it has enough for fluid performance with maximum 8 GB of RAM, screen with a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz and triple rear camera.

Motorola Edge 40 Features

Motorola Edge 40 Design Official site Motorola Dimensions 158.43 x 71.99 x 7.49mm Weight 167 grams Colors Black, pink, green Grid Technologies / Bands 2G: GSM B2/3/5/8 – 3G: WCDMA B1/2/4/5/8 – 4G: LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/20/26 /28/32/38/39/40/41/42/43/66 – 5G: n1/2/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41/66/77/78 SIM type Nano SIM Screen Screen technology Capacitive pOLED Dimension 6.55 inches Resolution 2400 x 1080 pixels Multitouch Yeah Performance Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8020 RAM 8GB Storage memory Ability 256GB SD slot No OS Version Android 13 Camera Resolution 50MP + 13MP + 2MP secondary camera 32MP Maker A stranger Battery Ability 4400mAh Fast charge Yes, 68W Connection ports loading port USB-C USB OTG Yeah Headphones Yes (3.5mm mini jack) Connectivity Wifi Yes, 802.11 b/g/n/ac Bluetooth Yes, 5.2 GPS Yeah NFC Yeah Other features Spanish Language Yeah Box contents Motorola Edge 40

68W TurboPower™ Charger

USB Type C to USB Type C Cable

Manuals

SIM card removal tool

Protective case SEE ALSO What happens if you connect your mobile phone to the USB of your Android TV

The screen as the protagonist

As can be seen in the product images, the terminal is quite large in its official dimensions (158.43 x 71.99 x 7.49 mm) but It is thin and light enough (total weight of 167 grams) so that it feels good when you hold it in your hands. In front there are almost no bezels visible, with a hole above its screen to place its front camera and a screen that extends towards its sides thanks to its curved edges.

Motorola Edge 40 can be obtained in standard black color as well as in green or pink tones which makes it more striking. Its structure has a vegan leather finish as well as a fine, precision-cut shot-blasted aluminum frame. And when it comes to resistance, it is capable of withstanding exposure to dust, dirt and sand, as well as being submerged in fresh water at a depth of up to 1.5 meters for a maximum of 30 minutes.

Thus, we arrive at the most important part of its specifications, such as its 6.55-inch pOLED display in a native resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Its advanced details range from a 144Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 1200 nits maximum brightness levels, and support for the HDR10+ color standard.

Unlimited operation

When it comes to its internal features you should know that its processor is a MediaTek Dimensity 8020accompanied by none other than 8 GB of DDR4 RAM and 256 GB of internal storage type UFS 3.1. Meanwhile, you have the Android 13 operating system available out of the box with the promise of several updates in the future.

For its battery, its capacity may not be the highest on the market but it will be enough for an average day of use thanks to its 4400 mAh, in addition to include 68W TurboPower fast charging technology which will allow you to use it again after just 10 minutes of connection, or even forget about cables thanks to the 15W wireless charging.

And if it’s your camera setup, your triple rear camera part of a 50 megapixel main sensor with f/1.4 apertureaccompanied by a 13-megapixel lens with 120° ultra-wide-angle capability and a Macro Vision sensor with f/2.4 aperture that brings you four times closer to the subject.

Keep in mind that its advanced options allow you to access an ambient light sensor for faster focus and exposure, improved stabilization regardless of whether you rotate the camera 360º, and optimized selfie capture thanks to a 32 megapixel front camera with Quad Pixel technology which combines four pixels into one to quadruple the sensitivity in low light conditions.

More cutting-edge features

If everything indicated so far has not convinced you of your purchase, you should know that the Motorola Edge 40 leaves no detail left to chance and thus you will find an improved audio system thanks to the addition of the Dolby Atmos professional standard, while their Connections include access to 5G mobile networks, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax), Bluetooth 5.2, GPS and NFC.

One of the hallmarks of this device is its ability to become a small laptop when you need perform other types of classic tasks, as it has a function of transmitting the image to an external device such as a television or desktop monitor via its USB-C input to use applications that also adapt to the desktop format (as well as being able to use a mouse/keyboard via Bluetooth).

Finally, Your customization options include different gestures like twisting your wrist twice to open the camera, shaking the phone down twice to turn on the flashlight, or giving it a couple of taps on the back to open your favorite apps. You can even show the light on the edges of the curved screen to alert you of incoming calls, notifications and alarms even with the panel off.

Motorola Edge 40 availability and price

Can buy the Motorola Edge 40 through PcComponents at a discount price valid for a limited time, as it is one of the many store’s 19th Anniversary offers which is celebrated during this week.

PROS: Modern, resistant and attractive design

Excellent quality screen

Cameras with various advanced features

Customization features and mode to become a desktop computer

CONS: Battery capacity could be better

No microSD card slot