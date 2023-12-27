Gigabyte G5 MF5-52ES354SD, it’s time to play

The laptop gaming Gigabyte G5 MF5-52ES354SDa slightly superior variant of the Gigabyte G5 MF-E2ES333SDplays with the technological advantages of the latest in graphics and processors so you can impose your mastery in virtual worlds. A machine with which succeed competitively but it is also perfect to boost your career. content creator or win productivity.

Design, construction and configuration of the Gigabyte G5 MF5-52ES354SD

The reference MF5-52ES354SD belongs to the range of modern laptops G5 of the 2023. An attractive device gaming made by Gigabyte with tons of features for play to your liking at the highest level of competition.

He Gigabyte MF5-52ES354SD It is a product that easily enters the eyes. Especially if you are from the rope gamer. It sports a current design whose distinctive point is the wick pattern that breaks the monotony of the forceful chassis of 360 x 238 x 22.7mm and 2.08kg.

Make your game shine

The family G5 incorporates the magic of RGBinherent to any device gaming, on the keyboard. A lighting system that makes the keys vibrate with fifteen preset colorseach more striking, to express your style as you wish.

The enjoyment of softness in a clear view

Any self-respecting player is not going to be satisfied with a simple display Full HD of 15.6 inches. The demands of gaming competitive and the precision necessary to obtain results in each duel require a panel that responds quickly. Just what it offers you Gigabyte G5 MF5-52ES354SD when framing a screen with a high refresh rate. Thank you to your 144Hz You won’t struggle to hit your rivals with blurry images nor will your targets fog up no matter how fast you move the cursor.

Technical details of the MF5-52ES354SD

The Serie G5 can boast of being a technological spearhead. Gigabyte incorporates the latest components, including the best series of CPUs and GPUs that reach the market. Thus, this model belonging to the promotion of 2023has a great GeForce RTX 4050with 6GB memory GDDR6, and therefore has the ability to display an overwhelming graphic level. This is a piece of hardware whose power has revolutionized not only the video gamealso breathes tremendous encouragement into fields of productive and the creativity.

Furthermore, the MF5-52ES354SD has assembled a formidable Intel of the thirteenth generation. Nothing less than the Core™ i5-13500H launched a few months ago. Its hybrid technology combines quad core performance with maximum turbo frequency of 4.7GHz and eight efficiency capable of achieving the 3.5GHz. Has 18 MB Cache and power for everything you propose, with the virtue of being able to adapt to the level demanded by each requirement so as not to waste resources or hinder performance in priority tasks.

The system is strengthened with 16 GB memory DDR5 to 4800MHz and a generous NVMe PCIe Gen4 SSD of 1TB of capacity that promises to fly in data management. A space assisted by a modest MicroSD card reader, which can save you in a pinch. It is important to note that the product It is delivered without the operating system necessary to function. Therefore, you have the job of setting up the equipment from scratch. Finally, mention that Gigabyte is not very ambitious in this range with the batteries, since the reference again integrates a lithium-ion of only 54Wh.

Connectivity and audio of the Gigabyte G5 MF5-52ES354SD

The excellent possibilities of this device for gamethe productivity and the content creation are complemented with some great connective skills. To begin with, the manufacturer takes advantage not only of the sides of the machine, but also has connectors in the rear area of ​​the laptop. This is a huge benefit, as it improves the wiring distribution at your table to enjoy a better organized and spacious deskgiven that Gigabyte relocates to the back I/O ports for thick cables. It has a lot of ports USB of all kinds, including fantastic ones 3.2 Gen 2 Type C, so as not to leave any peripherals unused. Added to them are the essential HDMI; a Mini DisplayPort 1.4; the necessary RJ-45 network; and practical jacks audio.

On the other hand, the hardware multimedia G5 includes a correct microphone, 2W speakersand disappointing webcam HD. However, the sour taste left by the poor resolution of the webcam is offset by the unbeatable wireless standard Wi-Fi 6E of ultra low latencyincluded by the manufacturer. Speed and scope for your wireless connections, which also guarantees stability in every duel on-line and direct ones for platforms streaming.

Technical specifications of the G5 MF5-52ES354SD

Below we leave you a summary table with all the technical details and extras of the Gigabyte MF5-52ES354SD:

Gigabyte G5 MF5-52ES354SD Design Dimensions 36 x 23.8 x 2.27cm Weight 2.08 kg approx. Color Black (wick pattern) Screen Screen technology IPS / 144Hz Dimension 15.6 inches diagonal Resolution FHD (1920 x 1080) Performance CPU Intel® Core™ i5-13500H (maximum turbo frequency 4.7 GHz, 18 MB cache, 12 cores) CPU TDP 45W GPU NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 4050 with 6 GB GDDR6 RAM 16 GB DDR5 4800 MHz (Max. 64 GB) Storage Ability 1TB NVMe PCIe Gen4 SSD card reader Micro SD Optical unit No Keyboard and touchpad Spanish keyboard Yes, full size with numeric keypad Backlight keyboard Yes, in 15 colors Multi-gesture touchpad Yeah OS OS version No operating system Camera Make and model/Resolution HD 1.0M Battery Guy Lithium-ion Ability 54Wh Connection ports USBs: 2.0 Type A 3.2 Gen 1 Type A 3.2 Gen 2 Type C

3.5mm audio jack combo connector

Microphone jack

HDMI

Mini DisplayPort 1.4

RJ-45 Connectivity Wifi 6E LAN 1GB Bluetooth 5.2 Audio 2‎ 2W speakers / DTS:X / microphone Other features Power supply 150W adapter Refrigeration WINDFORCE SEE ALSO Drift DR275 Pro, classic but above average chair

Conclusions, availability and price of the Gigabyte G5 MF5-52ES354SD

Choose this configuration G5 of 2023 It’s a winning bet. The laptop oozes power and there are no weak points in the configuration thanks to the good matching of components. So that the Gigabyte MF5-52ES354SDas a new generation model, opens the doors to the best electronic entertainment and the productivity Without restrictions.

PROS: High-end hardware.

144Hz screen.

Top-level connectivity.

CONS: Not generous battery.

Does not include operating system.