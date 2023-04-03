5G News
Most pirated movies and box office of the week [03/04/2023]

Most pirated movies and box office of the week [03/04/2023]
most pirated movies and box office of the week 03042023.jpeg
The month of April has begun and the music industry continues with its major releases on streamings and in theaters. And as is tradition, we’ve prepared a list of the most pirated movies in the last seven days and the highest grossing in theaters.

In the ranking of the most downloaded films, the feature Avatar: The Way of Water remained in the lead. Already Creed III occupied the vice-leadership in downloads in the last week and tetrisfrom Apple TV+, closed the podium of the most pirated titles.

Already in theaters, John Wick 4: Baba Yaga hit the big screen and dominated the box office last week. Shazam! Gods Fury retreated one place and positioned itself in 2nd place, and Scream 6 fell to third place in the ranking.

Check below the list of rankings of most pirated films and last week’s box office:

  • Most pirated movies
  • box office of the week

Most pirated movies

10 – Everything Everywhere at Once
9 – Puss in Boots 2: The Last Order
8 – White Powder Bear
7 – Mystery in Paris
6 – Champions
5 – Risk Scheme: Operation Fortune
4 – John Wick 4: Baba Yaga
3 – Tetris
2 – Creed III
1 – Avatar: The Way of Water

box office of the week

10 – Avatar: The Way of Water

  • Box office: $1,911,474
9 – Champions

  • Box office: US$ 2,228,870
8 – Jesus Revolution

  • Box office: $2,865,439
7 – The White Powder Bear
  • Box office: US$ 2,866,720
6 – Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
  • Box office: US$3,350,855
5 – 65 – Prehistoric Threat

  • Box office: $4,416,872
4 – Creed III

  • Box office: US$ 11,052,910
3 – Panic 6
  • Box office: $11,435,355
2 – Shazam! Gods Fury

  • Box office: US$ 12,266,284
1 – John Wick 4: Baba Yaga
  • Box office: US$94,668,306

