Most pirated movies and box office of the week [03/04/2023]

The month of April has begun and the music industry continues with its major releases on streamings and in theaters. And as is tradition, we’ve prepared a list of the most pirated movies in the last seven days and the highest grossing in theaters.
In the ranking of the most downloaded films, the feature Avatar: The Way of Water remained in the lead. Already Creed III occupied the vice-leadership in downloads in the last week and tetrisfrom Apple TV+, closed the podium of the most pirated titles.
Already in theaters, John Wick 4: Baba Yaga hit the big screen and dominated the box office last week. Shazam! Gods Fury retreated one place and positioned itself in 2nd place, and Scream 6 fell to third place in the ranking.
Check below the list of rankings of most pirated films and last week’s box office:
- Most pirated movies
- box office of the week
- Box office: $1,911,474
- Box office: US$ 2,228,870
- Box office: $2,865,439
- Box office: US$ 2,866,720
- Box office: US$3,350,855
- Box office: $4,416,872
- Box office: US$ 11,052,910
- Box office: $11,435,355
- Box office: US$ 12,266,284
- Box office: US$94,668,306