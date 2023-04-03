OPPO: 300W charger from the company will deliver a full charge in 5 minutes

A OPPO must launch a fast charger with power of 300W shortly. Recently, TechSmart even reported that the Chinese manufacturer is one of those in the dispute over who launches this accessory first. So, just as Redmi was speculated to be the first to launch the item, this time the rumors focus on another company. This information, finally, was given by the informant Digital Chat Station. In this regard, he mentioned that the Oga system is equipped with special 2,220/2,230mAh 15C batteries that operate at high rates. In other words, this is equivalent to 4,600mAh and is said to be ready to reach the level of delivering a 300W charge.

Still according to what DCS said on Weibo, this technology is still in the testing phase and more information should emerge soon. Even so, it is worth remembering that the use of a high-performance battery is just one of the elements that influence 300W charging. - Advertisement - In general, it is also necessary to optimize and improve the cell phone and its compatibility with this type of technology, as well as the design of the items involved in this process. Even so, one of the possibilities is the use of GaN technology to reduce the size of the chip responsible for charging.



