More security: iPhone 14 Pro Always On Mode integrates with Apple Watch

The 14 Pro was announced last week with exciting new features on the screen like the new Dynamic Island and On mode, which keeps the screen on to display notifications and other information at all times. However, German YouTuber Felixba is claiming that the function is much smarter when the iPhone is paired with an Watch.

Integration with the Apple Watch was indicated by the youtuber when demonstrating some functions of the iPhones 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max after the device announcement event. According to him, the smartphone screen only remains on while the Apple Watch is connected to the cell phone.