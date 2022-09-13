HomeTech GiantsAppleMore security: iPhone 14 Pro Always On Mode integrates with Apple Watch

More security: iPhone 14 Pro Always On Mode integrates with Apple Watch

The iphone 14 Pro was announced last week with exciting new features on the screen like the new Dynamic Island and always On mode, which keeps the screen on to display notifications and other information at all times. However, German YouTuber Felixba is claiming that the function is much smarter when the iPhone is paired with an apple Watch.

Integration with the Apple Watch was indicated by the youtuber when demonstrating some functions of the iPhones 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max after the device announcement event. According to him, the smartphone screen only remains on while the Apple Watch is connected to the cell phone.

iPhone 14 Pro Always On Mode. Image: Apple

In this way, this would be a way to keep the iPhone safer for Apple Watch users, preventing other people from reading the content of notifications or controlling smartphone functions through the lock screen, in addition to saving energy while the owner of the cell phone is away from it by keeping the screen off.

Where to play Wordle? tips and tricks

It is worth mentioning that the function was not mentioned by Apple in the official announcement of the iPhone 14 Pro, so this would certainly be a nice surprise for those who will receive the first units of the device.

  • The Apple iPhone 14 Pro is not yet available in Europeian stores. To be notified when it arrives click here.
  • The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is not yet available in Europeian stores. To be notified when it arrives click here.

