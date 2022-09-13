Ubisoft Plus has a free trial period until October 10

Last weekend, presented its long-awaited Ubisoft Forward 2022 event, bringing several new features to its established franchises, such as Assassin’s Creed and The Division. Among the novelties is a free of its subscription service, Ubisoft Plus, which allows you to access the company’s games at no additional cost.

To celebrate the third anniversary of its game subscription service, Ubisoft Plus will be free for users on PC, Google Stadia and Amazon Luna until 10thallowing access to the company’s game library.

Ubisoft Plus is an excellent option to test the company's games and has a varied catalog with more than 100 Ubisoft games, from classics to the latest, such as Far Cry 6, Watch Dogs Legion Rainbow Six Siege and Assassin's Creed Valhalla. In addition to having access to Ubisoft games, users will also be able to test the premium versions of the titles and even expansions, without paying any additional cost to do so.

If you are interested in testing the Ubisoft Plus service, you can register here and test all the new features until the deadline set by the company.