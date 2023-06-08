Minecraft Officially Comes to Chromebooks After Early Access

Hard to find a platform where Minecraft is not available. On Wednesday, Chromebooks joined the list of those supporting the Bedrock Edition of the game following an early access version of the game that had been rolling out since March. The game has built-in crossplay functionality, connecting Chromebook players with their friends and users on all other platforms.

The game can be found Play Store for ChromeOS, starting at $20 in a package that comes with the Android version. If you already own the Android version, you can upgrade to the Chromebook version for an additional $13, as the Android version of the game costs $7. Google says Minecraft on Chromebooks will work with all Chromebooks released in the last three years .