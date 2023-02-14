Microsoft should bring Edge sidebar to Windows 11, says analyst

With a new Bing that uses ChatGPT technology added to a renewed Microsoft Edge, it would be natural for the browser’s sidebar to gain new delimitations by Microsoft. The new Bing is normally used in a window, but Edge brought a new section of the sidebar dedicated to the browser.
But, in analysis in Windows Central, it was speculated that the company should invest more in this screen feature. Facilitating access beyond Edge and incorporating it into Windows 11 as a whole, the tool could have a keyboard shortcut and also another key to enlarge the window to its normal size once and for all. If enabled, the ability to cancel it should be practical as well.
The sidebar is a versatile feature that can be used for a variety of websites. While there are some pages that need to be expanded beyond the default sidebar width, most sites open in a window with a proportion similar to that of a cell phone. This makes it much easier to send quick messages to search and access other tools.
Edge’s sidebar comes with a Bing logo at the top, and if Microsoft invests in this as a Windows 11 product, it’s possible that interest in its search engine would increase.
>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:TOPMARGINLOJASAQUI;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;fon t-size:110%;}#price, #developer, #size {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.lojaImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.lojaImgWindows{width: 19px;height : 17px;}#appLogo { width: 115px;height: 125px;} }
class=”darkreader darkreader–sync” media=”screen” >