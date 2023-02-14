5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftMicrosoft should bring Edge sidebar to Windows 11, says analyst

Microsoft should bring Edge sidebar to Windows 11, says analyst

MicrosoftTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Microsoft Edge will lose support on older versions of Windows in 2023; see which ones
- Advertisement -

With a new Bing that uses ChatGPT technology added to a renewed Microsoft Edge, it would be natural for the browser’s sidebar to gain new delimitations by Microsoft. The new Bing is normally used in a window, but Edge brought a new section of the sidebar dedicated to the browser.

But, in analysis in Windows Central, it was speculated that the company should invest more in this screen feature. Facilitating access beyond Edge and incorporating it into Windows 11 as a whole, the tool could have a keyboard shortcut and also another key to enlarge the window to its normal size once and for all. If enabled, the ability to cancel it should be practical as well.

Screenshot shows Edge sidebar prototype on Windows 11 (Image: Playback/Windows Central)

The sidebar is a versatile feature that can be used for a variety of websites. While there are some pages that need to be expanded beyond the default sidebar width, most sites open in a window with a proportion similar to that of a cell phone. This makes it much easier to send quick messages to search and access other tools.

- Advertisement -

Edge’s sidebar comes with a Bing logo at the top, and if Microsoft invests in this as a Windows 11 product, it’s possible that interest in its search engine would increase.

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:TOPMARGINLOJASAQUI;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;fon t-size:110%;}#price, #developer, #size {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.lojaImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.lojaImgWindows{width: 19px;height : 17px;}#appLogo { width: 115px;height: 125px;} }

class=”darkreader darkreader–sync” media=”screen” >

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.