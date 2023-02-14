Philips launches new line of Bluetooth headphones and speakers with RGB LEDs

Philips has just launched its new line of headphones and speakers on the Europeian market: the Sport TAA7507 and TAA7607 headphones, in addition to the TWS TAT1207, as well as the Party Speaker Bluetooth TAX7207, a model known as Cubo for bringing the format of this Geometric shape with RGB LEDs on all edges. These new products renew the company’s audio lineup in Europe, offering solutions both for those looking for a high-quality, anatomically shaped wireless headphone and a modern and robust speaker. As the brand explains, all devices can be found in the official Philips store.

Philips TAX7207

The Philips TAX7207, known as the "cube-shaped party speaker", arrives with a 360º light show with colors that pulsate to the rhythm of the beat. The model has two 2" tweeters for precise highs, 6.4" drivers and two passive radiators that deliver more depth in the audio, highlighting the sound nuances. Pairing with smartphone and other devices can be done via USB Bluetooth and audio input (3.5 mm P2). The battery offers autonomy for up to 12 hours on a single charge. Philips technology allows the user to wirelessly connect up to 50 speakers of the same model and create a wall of sound and light.

Philips Headphones TAA7507 and TAA7607

Moving on to headphones, Philips launched the TAA7507 and TAA7607 models with a focus on people who practice physical exercise regularly and are looking for an accessory with high build quality and powerful drivers. The first has an in-ear fit, while the second uses bone conduction. The TAA7507 version offers up to 28 hours of playback on a single charge – 7 hours with the headphones, and another 21 with the case – notable for including a built-in microphone and IPX5 protection that ensures water resistance. This device also supports active noise cancellation (ANC) and Hi-Res. The TAA7607, in turn, has IP66 protection against water and dust, in addition to a visible LED strip on the back that can be controlled by the cell phone.

Philips TAT1207 Headset

Finally, the Philips TAT1207 headphones also arrive for those looking for a headphone with an ergonomic and comfortable design with autonomy for up to 18 hours of playback on a single charge. This one brings compatibility with the IPX4 certification, so it is resistant to sweat and water splashes. With integrated commands, you can pause music, answer calls and even activate the smartphone voice assistant with just a touch of the phone button.