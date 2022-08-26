Microsoft not likely to raise Xbox Series X|S price despite inflation, analyst says

As it did in 2014 in some countries, the Sony Interactive Entertainment increased the suggested price of the PlayStation 5 by up to 12.5% ​​due to the troubled period of the global economy, which suffers from and shortages of components. However, should not readjust the price of its consoles and take advantage of its rival’s decision to take advantage.

According to analyst Daniel Ahmad, Microsoft should reinforce the Xbox Series S proposal: to allow gamers to enter the new generation by paying less than for a digital PlayStation 5.

- Advertisement - He reveals that the digital version of Sony’s console has always sold at a loss, while the standard edition only started making a profit on a per-unit basis at the beginning of the year. Ahmad says Sony wants to keep the console’s profitability stable and to do so, it will need to pass the costs on to consumers, hoping that the high demand for the product will allow it to meet its targets set for the fiscal year.

On the other hand, Microsoft would be extremely comfortable. The United States is its biggest market and with the strong dollar, it would be able to maintain the cost of producing the Xbox Series X|S without passing the value on to users.

Following his line of thought, he believes that it is unlikely that Microsoft will readjust the price of its consoles, especially with the majority of sales situated in its country of origin. It is worth remembering that it leads the sales of the new generation in the United States.

The analyst ends by saying that the Xbox Series S continues to be the company’s main tool against Sony, offering low cost to run new generation games, in addition to the Xbox Game Pass service.