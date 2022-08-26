Twitter takes an expected step: from Spaces to podcasts

- Advertisement -

When Twitter announced the launch of the feature, it was more than obvious that it was as a response to the enormous success that Clubhouse was obtaining during the first half of last year. It was a quick and intelligent response that, over time, has caught on with users. Perhaps not yet on a massive scale, but every day it is easier to find meetings of this type when accessing the social network.

However, and coinciding with its opening to the whole world and on all platforms (until then it could only be accessed by invitation, and during the first months only from iOS), the clubhouse phenomenon began to deflate. It’s still a fairly active service to this day, but it didn’t achieve the huge success that was predicted for the first few months, and many people who wanted to get an invite quickly lost interest.

However, Twitter decided to keep Spaces and, over the months, has been expanding its reach and improving its features. From the Ticketed Spaces to the creation of clips, but especially the possibility of saving and sharing the talks, a function that does not exist in Clubhouse and that many users claimed for Twitter Spaces. Since its start-up in October last year, this has allowed the recordings to be broadcast, substantially expanding their reach.

This success already invited us to think that on Twitter they should be valuing recorded talks as a type of podcast (and it makes all the sense in the world, because in the end they are), and that perhaps this could be their gateway to a world , the one with the podcasts, who is experiencing a second youth, which is actually much more exuberant than the first. And it was not a mistake to think so, far from it, because as we can read on the social network blog, Twitter officially adds podcasts to the platform.

«Starting Thursday, August 25, we’ll be integrating podcasts into Twitter as part of our newly redesigned Spaces tab. We know some discussions need more than 280 characters, and bringing people closer to the ideas, content, and creators they know and love is critical to Twitter, no matter where the conversations take place.»

In this way, Twitter will begin to add popular podcasts to the section dedicated to Spaces, for which se will support the publishing giant Vox Media, which has an extensive and varied catalog of podcasts, which will be accessible directly from the social network. As of today, along with the deployment of the redesign of the Spaces section, the tests will begin, although initially their scope will be limited to a group of global English-speaking audiences on iOS and Android.