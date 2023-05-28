Microsoft and Qualcomm team up to power AI in mobile devices

- Advertisement -
Today, coinciding with Microsoft Build, Qualcomm has made an announcement with Microsoft about their joint efforts to boost artificial intelligence in mobile devices.
Qualcomm says their leadership position in device AI uniquely positions them to move towards a hybrid AI architecture.
The company has an unparalleled presence at the edge, with billions of devices around the world powered by the Snapdragon and Qualcomm platforms, providing the opportunity to scale generative artificial intelligence.
Qualcomm will make the following announcements at Microsoft Build:
- Stable diffusion imaging and AI-powered image enhancement running on a Snapdragon compute platform laptop using the Qualcomm AI Engine, at speeds significantly faster than CPU performance in other slim laptops and light with Windows.
- AI-powered photo editing Luminar Neo up and running in eight seconds on the Qualcomm AI Engine, compared to over two minutes on the CPU.
- Evaluation of native Windows apps on Snapdragon to show the performance benefits of switching from emulated code to native code.
- Making previously restricted dedicated AI APIs available to everyone and introducing a new developer portal.
