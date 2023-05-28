Premieres for the week of May 22, 2023 on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, Disney+ and Movistar Plus+

- Advertisement -

New week and therefore also known the premieres that plans to offer the different platforms streaming video that exist in our country. We are going to show you the most striking options that you can enjoy in the event that you have an account that allows you to access the contents from the May 22 to 28. You will surely find something that catches your eye.

One of the series that we think you should give it a try, since it aims to be really fun, is fubar. This creation premieres on Netflix May 25 on Netflix and stars Arnold Schwarzenegger. The story is based on a veteran CIA agent who is close to retiring and, to his surprise, in one of his last missions he meets a new partner who turns out to be his daughter. Lots of action, good times for a creation that is sure to be excellent entertainment for the whole family.

If there’s a movie that’s flashy this week, this is it. The whale, which lands on Plus+ on May 26. In this creation, Brendan Fraser, winner of two Oscars, plays Charlie, a man struggling with being overweight and not satisfied with his life, in which he feels he has no control. The protagonist is an English teacher and his only company is his severe obesity. An excellent performance that is accompanied by a script that is better than you might think.

The rest of the premieres that arrive in the week of May 22

Next, we show you everything that is most interesting in each of the platforms that right now are available in our country. And, the truth is that you will find the most striking options among the films and series that arrive as a premiere in the penultimate week of May.

Netflix

Mermaid People: Season One Premiere May 23

Mother’s Day: premiere on May 24

Many more ants between the legs: premiere on May 24

Rabo de Peixe: premiere of the first season on May 26

Blood and gold: premiere on May 28

German Genius: premiere of the first season on May 23

I Don’t Like Driving: First Season Premiere May 26

Prime Video

Twin Melody phenomenon: premiere on May 26

Paranoia Agent: first season premiere on May 26

+

Chinese American, the series: season one premieres May 24

The Kardashians: Season 3 premieres May 25

Movistar Plus+

Holy Spider (Sacred Spider): premiere on May 23

Close: premiere on May 24

