Microsoft and OpenAI sued for $3 billion over ChatGPT privacy breach

A Microsoft and OpenAI were the targets of a lawsuit filed by a law firm in the Federal Court of San Francisco, California, in the United States, for committing alleged violations of privacy with the famous chatbot ChatGPT. 157-page lawsuit seeks $3 billion in damages. The lawsuit alleges that Microsoft and OpenAI used user data to train ChatGPT without proper consent, adequate notice, or payment for said information.





The lawsuit also addresses users' privacy, as the data used by OpenAI contained information about people's beliefs, reading habits, hobbies, transaction and location data, chat logs, and more. "While the vast amounts of personal information Defendants collect from users can be used to provide personalized and targeted responses, it can also be used for extremely nefarious purposes such as tracking, surveillance and crime. For example, if ChatGPT has access to browsing history, search queries, and geolocation of a user, and combining that information with what the OpenAI defendant has secretly extracted from the Internet, defendants can create a detailed profile of users' behavior patterns, including, but not limited to, where they go what they do, who they interact with and what their interests and habits are. This level of surveillance and monitoring raises vital ethical and legal questions about privacy, consent and the use of personal data. It is crucial that users are aware of how their data is being collected and used", says an excerpt from the process.




