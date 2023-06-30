iFood announces readjustment above inflation for platform delivery people

- Advertisement -

the delivery platform iFood announced this Thursday (29) a readjustment in earnings above inflation for app delivery guys. The company highlighted that the increase of 4.5%, on average, comes into effect from July 3, 2023. According to iFood, this is the third consecutive year that the platform readjusts the amounts paid to couriers, considering fluctuations in fuel prices and also the inflation registered in the last 12 months in Europe.

According to the National Consumer Price Index (INPC), inflation in the last 12 months in the country was 3.74% and iFood announced an increase of 4.5%, on average. In addition, the value of the minimum route will also increase by 8.3% (from R$ 6.00 to R$ 6.50). - Advertisement - The company highlighted that it assumed the commitment in 2021 to reevaluate annually the earnings policy for couriers in the category leadership forum. The application stated that this readjustment is in line with what was agreed.





“The agenda of valuing couriers is a priority for us. We are constantly dialoguing with them as a way to better understand the demands and how we can work together to achieve operational improvements”, said iFood’s Director of Experience for the Deliverers, Stella Chamarelli , in a statement. IFTTT can now help us automate calls in Zoom It is worth mentioning that the working relationships between couriers and delivery platforms have been the subject of debate for years.. Professionals have already come to stoppages in several cities in the country in protest against the amount passed on in delivery fees. And you, what do you think about this increase? Tell us in the comments down below!

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:13px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}#price, #developer, # size {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.storeImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.storeImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px; } }

