Meta gives up and will not launch a smartwatch to compete with the Apple Watch

For a long time it had been commenting that among the plans that Mark Zuckerberg had for Meta was to launch a smart watch that would compete head-to-head with the Apple Watch. The development was supposed to be quite advanced, but new news has been known that is not at all positive for Goal. We tell you what it is about.

The truth is that the idea was quite daring for a company that has hardly any hardware on the market, so from the beginning being a relevant player in the wearables segment (where apart from the Cupertino company, there are other players such as for example Samsung or Xiaomi), it seemed quite complicated. But, yes, Meta’s financial muscle was insurance to be able to achieve it. Still, things seem to have changed quite a bit.

Two years of work in Meta

This is what the company has been working on to be able to launch the device on the next year. In other words, things should be quite advanced, but not enough (or what has been seen after this time has passed has not convinced). It had even been published in more than one medium that the price of the Meta wearable would be $349. In other words, there was absolute certainty of its launch. Media such as Bloomberg even indicated that they had seen the device and that, among other things, it had a couple of integrated cameras.

But, apparently and surprisingly, the North American firm that owns Instagram and WhatsApp -among others- would have decided a few days ago that the project was cancelled. Depending on the source of the information, the employees dedicated to this project (named Milan) would have received a communication in which they were told that the development of the watch was stopping and that they would soon be told what their future was in the company. Clearer, water.

Possible reasons for cancellation

For what has been indicated, a readjustment in the budgets due to the fact that the company results are not as good as expected, this project, which was in charge of Reality Labs (a division of Meta whose objective is to develop new products), would have been carried forward. In this way, the commitment to the Metaverse does not seem to be the path of roses that Zuckerberg expected. Therefore, some of his ideas have to be put on hold. Will the company end up not focusing on this option as the only viable future? The truth is that it should, it has wickers to do other very interesting things.

