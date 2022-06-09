Apple launches new developer beta for AirPods 2nd generation

We are still suffering from the hangover of Apple’s presentation at WWDC of various software versions for the company’s devices and in addition to the occasional hardware device. But we cannot stop naming the novelties and the world does not stop only at what is presented. The AirPods also receive news. On that occasion we have Presentation of new firmware for wireless headphones.

Thanks to new software versions, updates are received on other devices such as AirPods

Thanks to the new versions of iOS 16, iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura are having an impact on other Apple devices. That is why the company has launched on this occasion the beta for developers of the new firmware for AirPods. Keep in mind that it is not very common for the company to do it this way. Therefore, there are instructions to install this new firmware. Developers must link AirPods with iPhone. Then use Xcode 14 beta on a Mac to enable the Pre beta firmware release option in the corresponding section.

In those same instructions, it is said that the new software may take up to 24 hours to become effective in the AirPods. Of course we must have the second generation headphones.

We do not know very well what are the novelties implemented in this new update but it is assumed that it may be related to the new specifications and features of spatial audio that has been incorporated with iOS 16.

One thing we need to keep in mind with this new firmware. We have mentioned that it is available for developers, so in order to access it we must be registered on your page. We have to know in a very specific way that being a software that is in beta phase, this may contain bugs that can even permanently disable AirPods. That is why it is recommended to install this beta on secondary devices, not on those that we use regularly.

As we said before, we still do not know what this new update brings us as news and which is still being worked on. That is why we ask that if anyone has it installed and is working on it, please tell us if you have found something worth reviewing like that spatial audio.