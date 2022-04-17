Mark Gurman: Apple prepares several Macs with M2 chip

The rumors that appeared a few weeks ago were not kidding when they said that Apple was going to carry out a deployment of new Macs with M2 chip Coming soon. Marg Gurmann has leaked on Bloomberg that the company is testing more than 8 new Macs in its labs.

All those Macs would be wearing one of the new chip M2, and would represent the second transition to Apple Silicon that began with the M1 chip. Not all of those Mac models may end up on the market (depending on how the various tests in Apple’s labs turn out), but those that pass the bar should hit stores over the next few months. The tests would be in their final phase, so more rumors should appear in the coming weeks.

Rumors point to updates in all ranges of Mac with M2 chip

What models would reach the market? Gurman says new M2-chip MacBook Airs, new Mac minis, entry-level MacBook Pros, plus 14-inch and 16-inch and a “redesigned” Mac Pro.

Gurman also points to a Mac mini with M1 Pro chip that could be Apple’s latest release with M1 chip, this hypothetical model would be quite doubtful, given that it would be very similar to the entry model of the Mac Studio.

As for the chips themselves, Gurman points them out with these specifications:

An M2 chip with 8 cores in the central processing unit and 10 cores in the GPU.

An M2 Pro chip with a nondescript number of cores in its GPU and central processing unit.

An M2 Mac chip with 12 cores in the central processing unit and 38 cores in the GPU, in addition to 64 GB of RAM.

An M2 Ultra that would be the “successor” of the M1 Ultra and that could be in the Mac Pro.

If those rumored Macs are truly scheduled to be presented and launched in the remainder of the year, we would have the possibility of being at the forefront of the most intense wave of launches in the entire history of the Cupertino company. We will be attentive to tell you all the rumors and news about Apple.