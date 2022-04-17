Stop spending a fortune on dresses for weddings – try renting instead

A Dublin woman has created a sustainable solution for women looking for special occasion dresses.

Many women buy expensive dresses for events, only to wear it once and then let it sit in the back of the wardrobe for eternity.

Rachel Hennessy, owner of Happy Days in Leopardstown believes that fast fashion has created a demand for “newness” that has no place in a sustainable future.

So she decided to do something to remedy the bad habits of the industry.

She told Dublin Live: “Everyone buys a dress and wears it once or you convince yourself you’ll wear it again but it always doesn’t happen.

“I’m at the age where all my friends are getting married so there’s a lot of bookings for weddings. There’s a lot of customers in the confirmation/ communion market too.

“It’s a waste, people will buy a dress and they might spend €400 on it, and wear it once or twice. You don’t have to do that, you can rent one for €70 and you don’t even have to clean it – we take care of that.

“I think people, including myself, were looking at their wardrobes during the pandemic and thinking that they don’t even wear half the stuff.

“A lot of occasion wear, you mightn’t spend a fortune, you might spend €70 online but it’s going to come and it’s not going to be in great condition, the quality isn’t as good and you don’t even know who’s making the garment – it could be someone who’s making 15 cents an hour.”

Before coming up with the idea of opening her own shop, Rachel cut out fast fashion from her own lifestyle and from then on she started practising what she preached.

She said: “People panic buy on fast fashion websites and they don’t even love them and then they don’t even wear them.

“When I stopped buying fast fashion I unfollowed them on social media and I unsubscribed from all their emails, and honestly, it’s such a cleanse.

“You don’t feel the pressure to buy from them, you don’t feel like you’re missing out and you save so much time.

“I started to buy second-hand clothes myself and see big brands on Depop, so I thought that everyone must have stuff sitting in their wardrobes so you can get them at a lower price but they’ve only been worn once.

“I started thinking about it and I read an article on rental in the UK and how popular it is over there.

“There isn’t a huge market for it here but I thought that the one key thing missing here was a shop. There was nowhere you could go for our price range of rentals, actually try the stuff on.

“I did a lot of market research and I found that the one thing that would turn people off renting online is that you’d order something and pay for it but it might come and not even fit, then you’d have to go to the hassle of sending it back.

“I really wanted to open a shop so people could get their head around it and make it as easy as possible. I went over to London to look at some rental shops. You can go in and try the dresses on and then order them online, so I decided to go for it.

“I left my job at the start of October and we opened our doors in December.”

Rachel now provides women of all sizes with access to beautiful and stylish clothing that will make them feel good about themselves, without the hefty price tag, all while helping the environment.

“It’s a no-brainer really to rent for a special occasion,” she continued.

“We’ve private appointments for certain hours of the week. They’re ideal for working mums who don’t have the time to shop or go anywhere so they can book in, do an hour and get sorted.

“We’ve so many new mums or expecting mums, they don’t want to buy maternity wear for a special occasion that they might never wear again.

“Some people come in on a Friday too just for a nice outfit for the weekend, it’s a bit of a mix really. We cater for everyone from ages 18 to late sixties and all sizes.”

