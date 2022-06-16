Logitech introduces two new mouse and keyboard combos perfect for work

The Swiss manufacturer is a benchmark in the computer sector. We have already told you about some of the new logitech products, like its new ergonomic mouse and the perfect mouse and keyboard bundle for programmers. now it’s the turn of two new business mouse and keyboard combos perfect for work.

We talk about Logitech MX Keys Mini Combo for Business and Signature MK650 Combo for Business, two products that have been designed to improve your productivity. To do this, they have Logi Bolt security, which offers robust connectivity in all types of environments. In addition, they are compatible with Logitech Options +, the company’s customization tool.

“The new keyboard and mouse combos, designed to meet the diverse needs of business and workers, expand our portfolio of products for companies,” said Joseph Mingori, vice president and general manager of creativity and productivity for B2B at Logitech. “With this new approach called The New Logic of Work, we recognize that the one-size-fits-all model is no longer feasible, but that everyone should have devices that fit their work styles for the right experience.”

MK650 Combo

The first model we want to talk to you about is the MK650 comboa product that offers graphite and off-white finishes so you can choose the model you like best, as well as offering notable improvements over traditional mouse and keyboard packs.

Read more Companies take baby steps toward home robots at CES enlarge photo New Logitech keyboard Logitech

For example, boast new one-key shortcuts and Perfect Stroke typing system that help increase productivity. Highlight the mouse that comes with Silent Click technology to reduce noise by 90%, as well as SmartWheel technology, for ultra-fast scrolling and line-by-line precision.

MX Keys Mini Combo

And if you need a pminimalist and versatile product, the new MX Keys Mini Combo for Business keyboard is perfect for you. A product available in graphite, and featuring the MX Anywhere 3 for Business wireless mouse and the compact MX Keys Mini for Business keyboard. A rechargeable combo that is compatible with all operating systems so you can use it in all kinds of environments.

Regarding the keyboard, it boasts of backlit keys with an intelligent power management system capable of adjusting the brightness of the keyboard to extend its autonomy. The mouse can be used on almost any surface – including glass – and the MagSpeed ​​wheel offers faster, more precise scrolling.

Price and availability

The MX Keys Mini Combo and Signature MK650 Combo will be available in August for a price of approximately 239.99 euros and 79.99 euros.

>