AOC introduces the AGON PRO AG344UXM, a monitor for enthusiasts

The AGON PRO AG344UXM is the latest model announced by AOC to expand its portfolio of monitors. and it comes with impressive credentials to please the most enthusiastic, gamers or any user with a good budget because it is not a cheap series.

The monitor follows the design line of the AGON PRO series, with a 3-sided frameless front, red accents on the back and for further customization LightFX RGB lighting on the back that can be synced with other AOC peripherals via the G-Menu software. In terms of ergonomics, it features a metal stand that offers tilt and swivel adjustments.

AOC AGON PRO AG344UXM, a high-flying IPS miniLED

Of course, in a monitor, the key is in its panel and the one mounted by the AGON PRO AG344UXM is of a high level, a IPS with 34 inches diagonal and UWQHD native resolution for 3440 x 1440 pixels in 21:9 aspect ratio. Features MiniLED backlighting, with 1152 dimming zones that can be individually turned on or off for localized areas of total darkness or sections lit with a 1000 nits maximum brightness within the same frame.

It is certified for DisplayHDR 1000, one of the highest high dynamic range values ​​on the VESA scale. The IPS panel has 10-bit color depth and wide color gamut coverage, 99% DCI-P3 and 100% sRGB, while viewing angles are 178 degrees.

For games, it has a refresh rate of 170Hz and a GtG response time of 1 millisecond. It supports Adaptive-Sync image synchronization technology and HDMI 2.1 and Display Port 1.4 inputs to connect to next-generation graphics cards or use with video game consoles.

In addition, it has a 4 port USB hub with a USB-B upstream port. In addition to data transfer and power charging, a keyboard and mouse can be connected to the Hub and combined with the KVM switch for control. It also supports Picture-by-Picture features.

OSD settings can be adjusted using the wired remote (QuickSwitch) that we have been seeing in some analyzes of the series. also by the 5-way joystick on the back or the G-Menu software. This allows users to select, among other options, one of 6 dedicated game modes, toggle settings such as AOC Game Color (saturation), Dial Point (crosshair overlay), FPS counter or LowBlue mode.

The AGON PRO AG344UXM will be available in July with a recommended price of 1,429 pounds. Quite high, although the performance of the monitor is impressive.