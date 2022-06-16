Honor bursts the price of its Honor 50: get it with a crazy discount for a short time

Recent, a mobile of excellent quality, with level hardware and a camera that leaves very good images and videos: the Honor 50 is a great candidate to fill the user experience with good sensations. Y it can be yours at a ridiculous price with the sale of the Honor store: you have it for only 269.10 euros applying the coupon “A0731” at checkout.





Few mobiles will find better for this price

Definitive price after the direct discount and the application of the coupon

The Honor 50 is an excellent representative of what we could call “mid-range with aspirations“, that category of phones that is included in the line of 500 euros. In fact, the original price of the mobile is 529 eurosimagine what you save with the punctual offer of the brand itself.

A Snapdragon 778G more than capable as captain of the ship, 6/128 GB, with an attractive design that stands out for the good choice of materials, with Google software so you don’t miss any of your Android apps and with a high-level photographic capacity: he left us with very good feelings. The wide angle should be better, it is one of the drawbacks of it.

With the occasional offer from the Honor store you can take one of its best phones at a ridiculous price, 269.10 euros by applying the coupon “A0731”. Hurry up if you need to renew your phone, the Honor 50 is an excellent recommendation. You have time until June 17.



