Let the awesome Creality Sermoon V1 Pro be your first 3D printer

The Sermoon series 3D printer that Creality brings this year includes the Sermoon V1 and Sermoon V1 Pro.

As the 3D printer selected to be displayed at the National Pavilion during Expo 2020 Dubai, the Sermoon V1 series is rated as the best choice for family and school.

In addition to quality, most consumers care about the appearance of the products they buy. Sermoon V1 series has adopted FDM technology. It skillfully uses black and gray colors, looks simple but elegant, and perfectly matches the style of home appliances. For this reason, it receives the title of “Artistic Appliances”. In addition to its impressive appearance, the Sermoon V1 series will impress users with its ease of use and security.

Sermoon V1 and V1 Pro have received 18 international certifications, such as CE, FCC, PSE, UKCA, and KC, and have been shipped to more than 60 countries and regions, including the United States, Canada, Germany, Poland, and Japan.

Ease of use, friendly to all

It is not uncommon to hear complaints from beginners about the difficult assembly. To enhance ease of use, the Sermoon V1 series requires no assembly or leveling, allowing users to enjoy immediate printing. The Sermoon V1 series is a great choice to start your 3D printing journey.

Smarter, hassle-free experience

What if I am not right next to the printer during a long print and how can I suspend the print if there is any failure? These may be questions asked by most users. The Sermoon V1 series will provide an answer. Connect Sermoon V1 and V1 Pro to Creality Cloud App via Wi-Fi, users can remotely start or stop printing. Also, LED lights are equipped for accurate observation at night. Sermoon V1 Pro has further enhanced this feature with an additional wide-angle camera. The camera enables remote monitoring and video playback, allowing users to notice print failure in time to minimize the risk of filament waste.

Cozy printing environment

The Sermoon V1 series loves quiet. Silent motherboard coupled with a quiet fan, noise exposure is less than 45dB, without disturbing study or sleep. The achievement of silent printing qualifies the Sermoon V1 series as the best choice for family, school and office. Cozy printing environment, better printing experience.

Security prioritization, you can rest assured when using it

Sermoon V1 and V1 Pro have a fully enclosed structure with no exposed wires or high temperature parts. This way, there is no problem if users reach out to look at or touch the printer. Sermoon V1 Pro provides double protection by adding the “Pause on Door Open” function, with which the machine will stop working when the door is opened, with the nozzle and platform cooled down quickly. The design philosophy of this feature is to reduce the risk of injury and protect consumers during 3D printing.

Smooth printing, attractive models

Sermoon V1 series adopts “Sprite” dual gear direct extruder, which is brand new and developed by Creality. Compared with other direct extruders, the one used by Sermoon V1 series is light in weight, with a weight reduction of about 30%, but it is very powerful, allowing for smooth feeding and effective prevention against nozzle clogging. Supports high temperature printing up to 250℃, supporting multiple filaments including PLA, ABS, TPU, PETG, etc. To get a good-looking final prototype, no problem!

3D cutting and modeling, easier to handle

If you are a newbie, don’t worry about data slicing or processing issues because you can handle it. The Creality Cloud app allows you to search, cut and share 3D models with a single click. As Korean users’ feedback, “Sermoon V1 Pro is super good, which made a complete change in traditional 3D printer.”

Sermoon V1 series is expert in printing children’s toys and couple’s gifts. It makes life creative and memorable. In addition, the Sermoon V1 series can not only print teaching devices, but also some disciplinary concepts of Science, Physics, Mathematics and Engineering can be printed for better understanding. Animal anatomy in biology, cultural relics in history, geometry in math, molecular model in chemistry, all of these abstract concepts can be brought to life with Sermoon V1 and V1 Pro. Make the abstract tangible, that’s why Creality designed the Sermoon V1 series for the family and school.

Along with the Sermoon V1 series, Creality also brings the CR-Laser Falcon, Ender-3 S1, CR-10 Smart Pro, and HALOT-ONE PRO & PLUS to consumers. The CR-Laser Falcon 3D Engraver and Cutter in particular prioritizes sanitation with an optimized smoke and dust filtration system.

Creality thanks those who love its 3D printing products and look forward to new developments. Creality is a patient listener and is always striving to improve products and services for global consumers. The Sermoon V1 series 3D printer is a very good example that Creality strives to define artistic life with 3D printers with the aim of bringing these products to families and enhancing life with visual charm.