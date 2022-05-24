iPhone 14, the front camera will be much more expensive than the previous ones

One of the novelties of the future iPhone 14 range (according to a recent report from Korea) will concern the front camera. Apple would indeed have decided to integrate high-end modules for its new generation iPhones and would contact LG Innotek (besides Sharp) to get the supplies.

IT WILL COST THE TRIPLE BUT IT WILL BE HIGH RANGE

If the information contained in the report proves to be true, it can be concluded that, for the first time, the Cupertino house turned to a Korean company (LG Innotek) to structure the front module of its iPhones, using higher-end and more expensive components than those used previously. According to ETnews, the front camera of the iPhone 14 it will cost three times that of previous models and the price will be justified by the characteristics, starting from the integration of a system of autofocus. It will then be assessed how the higher costs will be managed, how much of them will be absorbed by Apple and what percentage will fall on the end user; as a counterpoint, the quality of the selfie camera should rise.