iPhone 14, the front camera will be much more expensive than the previous ones

One of the novelties of the future iPhone 14 range (according to a recent report from Korea) will concern the front camera. Apple would indeed have decided to integrate high-end modules for its new generation iPhones and would contact LG Innotek (besides Sharp) to get the supplies.
If the information contained in the report proves to be true, it can be concluded that, for the first time, the Cupertino house turned to a Korean company (LG Innotek) to structure the front module of its iPhones, using higher-end and more expensive components than those used previously. According to ETnews, the front camera of the iPhone 14 it will cost three times that of previous models and the price will be justified by the characteristics, starting from the integration of a system of autofocus.
It will then be assessed how the higher costs will be managed, how much of them will be absorbed by Apple and what percentage will fall on the end user; as a counterpoint, the quality of the selfie camera should rise.
Contacting LG Innotek represents a change of original plans: Apple had already planned to turn to the Korean company for the front camera of the iPhone 15, while for the next generation it had identified the suppliers of the component in Sharp and in an unspecified Chinese company. The decision to anticipate the times by obtaining the component from LG Innotek would have been determined by the quality level of the Chinese product deemed not adequate to meet Apple’s requests.
The new report corroborates previous rumors about the quality of the selfie camera of the iPhone 14: last month the analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had proposed an important improvement in quality, made possible thanks to the autofocus system and the wider aperture of the lens (f /1.9 versus f / 2.2 of the iPhone 13). FaceTime calls and low-light shots will therefore benefit. According to rumors, the update of the front camera will affect all models in the range even if the Pros will integrate the module in a hole in the display while in the “ basic ” models it will continue to be placed in the notch.