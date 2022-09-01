Lenovo Tab P11 is updated to the second generation

- Advertisement -

IFA 2022. The presentations in Berlin follow one another and has been the first to open the “hostilities” with a good number of products with the folding Fold as the star. Now we change the third to introduce you to the new of electronic tablets.

The original Lenovo Tab P11 was focused on the mid-range and the generation has the same objective. Two versions, Standard and Pro, with good screens, reasonable features, lightweight design, and good support. Although there are quite a few differences between the versions as you will see.

Lenovo Tab P11

- Advertisement -

It is based on a multi-touch LCD screen of 11.5 incheswith FHD resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. With an octa-core MediaTek G99 chipset and 6 Gbytes of RAM, this model will increase the processing performance of the previous generation by 50%.

Its connectivity has also been improved, especially due to compatibility with the latest version of the Wi-Fi 6E wireless standard. Lenovo offers optional accessories including keyboard, Precision Pen 2 stylus, Smart Charging Station 2 or Lenovo Folio Case with built-in kickstand.

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro

The Chinese firm raises the level with this variant especially for its 11.2-inch OLED cinematic touch screen with support for Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 +. It has a 600-nit screen brightness and a wide color gamut, with support for 100% of the DCI-P3 gamut. It has a 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch response speeds.

- Advertisement -

The tablet uses a MediaTek Kompanio 1300T SoC with an octa-core CPU, accompanied by 8 Gbytes of RAM. It has Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 and a USB Type C port for data and charging a battery that must deliver up to 14 hours of autonomy according to the manufacturer. Like the standard model, it includes a premium audio system with four speakers and Dolby Atmos.

The tablet includes a detachable keyboard inspired by those found on ThinkPad laptops with a built-in trackpad. And for added productivity, if you prefer to use styluses, Lenovo offers the Precision Pen 3 stylus that can magnetically attach to your device for wireless charging and storage.

- Advertisement -

Price and availability

Lenovo Tab P11 will be available from November 2022 for €299 . (VAT included)

. (VAT included) Lenovo Tab P11 Pro will be available from this month for €499. (VAT included)

The Chinese firm promises to deliver (at least) two major Android updates and three years of security updates from launch. Important that Google partners commit to increasing software support. When you read that Apple’s iPads sweep sales here are the shots…