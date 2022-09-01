Deallab, a tool that allows the management of B2B sales made between companies

B2B refers to a business model in which a business provides a service to other businesses with the purpose of promoting the sales of its products and services.

Basically, B2B is a commercial operation that takes place . If you have a company that carries out its operations under the B2B scheme, then it would be very useful for you to have a tool like to help you better manage your business relationships with other companies.

This is how Deallab becomes a smart sales engagement platform Y collaborative all in one, equipped with functions that will help you process all the B2B agreements you make and boost results.

Advantages of Deallab

Among the benefits you will get when using Deallab are:

Increased visibility and engagement of deals

Deallab you establish mutual action plans where you can add relevant notes, as well as documentation, expiration dates, among others.

Also, you can define deal histories and records when making those internal strategic calls.

Thanks to this tool you can also review agreements in real time, so that you can set a course of action that takes you to the next stage.

Reduction of work that does not contribute to the agreements to focus on the sale

With Deallab you can organize resources in a single source, so you can refer to them later without having to resort to old email chains or information when new stakeholders join.

In addition, it allows you include tracking information in task descriptionsthus helping to reduce the act of recapitulating.

On the other hand, through Deallab you can send invitations to the calendar, directly from the tasks, so that you avoid the comings and goings in programming.

Copy and paste successful

Through Deallab you will get best practices in the process of comparing workflowsas well as documentation and sales cycles that work.

Also, Deallab will help you better understand how your sales organization is performing and what actions are being carried out by its best representatives.

Easily transfer deals to customer success teams

Deallab gives you the opportunity to engage internal and external membersso that you can update them on the progress shown by the operations.

Also, you will have access to deal timelines. You’ll also get a summary of deals in one place, so CSMs can then take charge and kick-start implementations after closing.

