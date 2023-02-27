5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech NewsLeaked iPhone 15 Pro Max images show off the phone from all...

Leaked iPhone 15 Pro Max images show off the phone from all angles

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
y2n32afc8pxxmvk6wfszgp 1200 80.jpg
y2n32afc8pxxmvk6wfszgp 1200 80.jpg
- Advertisement -

Leaks around the iPhone 15 are arriving thick and fast at the moment, with the latest imagery reveal focusing on the most expensive iPhone 15 Pro Max model – and there are a few changes from the current model to talk about.

These renderings are courtesy of well-known tipster Ice Universe (opens in new tab), and we get a look at the iPhone 15 Pro Max from just about every angle possible. The images are apparently based on schematic information that Apple has given to its supply chain partners.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Latest news

Lily Allen and David Harbour show off their eccentric Brooklyn townhouse

Written by Jacqui Palumbo, CNNTwo and a half years after Lily Allen and David...
Latest news

Italian state radio says about 30 migrants have drowned after their boat broke up off southern Italy

Italian state radio says about 30 migrants have drowned after their boat broke up...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.