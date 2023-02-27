AI recreates characters from GTA San Andreas and the result impresses with its realism

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is on the rise in the world of technology and its application is being tested in various situations, including classic games, such as the popular Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, by Rockstar Games. Fans of the franchise made a job of recreating characters from the acclaimed open world title with the help of Artificial Intelligence. The result was impressive and showed what some of them would look like in a “real life” GTA San Andreas.

As it couldn’t be otherwise, the result won over the GTA fan community on the internet and went viral on social media. Many fans even suggested the creation of a film inspired by the story lived by Carl Johnson in San Andreas. - Advertisement - The result images were shared last Thursday (23) and have already accumulated more than 3 million views this Sunday (26). Check out, below, the gallery with the result that was published by the Twitter user identified as @leinadiojo:

GTA characters recreated by artificial intelligence: pic.twitter.com/BDQME97gTd — how am I going to say no to drugs if they don’t ask nd (@leinadiojo) February 24, 2023