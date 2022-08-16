Law: How the EU wants to revolutionize the way data is handled through data acts

A large number of laws are intended to break the dominance of US companies in the future and give European companies better access to data.

With much pathos, the EU Commission announced its new data strategy in a kind of manifesto at the beginning of 2020. The EU could become a role model for a society that “thanks to data is able to make better decisions in the economy and in the public sector”. To be a world leader in the data economy requires immediate action and regulatory tackling the multiple issues ranging from connectivity to data processing and storage to cybersecurity.

For this it is necessary to improve the conditions for handling data and to build up “pools of high-quality data” for society. These should not only increase the productivity of companies and improve their competitiveness, but also benefit the areas of health, the environment and public services. At the same time, they want to promote the digital economy so that it can keep up with companies from the USA and China.

Netflix: December 2020 premieres, all series and movies that arrive on the platform

In order to achieve these ambitious goals, the Commission has launched a whole bundle of laws since the announcement. Lawyers even expect a new area of ​​law, data law. The focus of the discussion is about half a dozen of these projects. They have the potential to change society in the long term.



