WhatsApp will allow greater control of who enters the groups

The messaging app WhatsApp continues with its tendency to add new improvements constantly, although these are not of special depth. A good policy to show users that you are always working to move forward. A new change has been known that is in preparation and that will be good for the groups.

The objective, once again, is to provide administrators with tools that them to have much more specific -and broad- of what happens in the groups they manage. And, this time, the improvement has to do with something that is vital for their proper functioning: the people who are inside to be able to communicate with all the other users. And, beware, this is of paramount importance to avoid bad rolls.

What does WhatsApp work on for groups

The administrators will maintain the possibility of add new users groups at the time they deem appropriate, and we must not forget that the number of people who can perform this function at the same time will be increased. But, when sharing an entry link, to date what could be done to prevent someone unwanted from entering a group is that they were an active member. And then proceed to expel her. And this is what will change.

The fact is that a new configuration can be established that will make those who wish to enter and have not been added directly by an administrator of a WhatsApp group, have to wait for your input to be accepted. That is, they will stay in a waiting room until it is confirmed that they may be new members of the group in question. This already exists in other messaging services, and it is excellent news for the Meta-owned company because a group can be made much more private – and, in addition, the control of the participants is much .







WABetaInfo

An arrival that seems to be imminent

Well, this is one of those novelties that will not take long to become a reality in all the existing clients of the WhatsApp application, such as those of iOS Y Android. The reason is that everything seems to indicate that the advances in what has to do with the administration of groups will be brought together so that they are official at the same time. And quite possibly this will happen. before the end of the year. Therefore, we will not have to wait long considering how the company we are talking about works.

At the moment it is in Test phase the improvement we are talking about, but it has even been possible to see the place in the configuration where the activation option is located so that administrators can manually control who WhatsApp groups.