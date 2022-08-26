Keeping an eye on the trap! The promotion of free sticker album on WhatsApp is fake

This deceptive facility, warn analysts from the security company Kaspersky, which, in fact, brings a link that directs the user to potentially malicious sweepstakes pages and to sign up for sports betting sites that contain an affiliate system — in other words, that generate money to the organizers of the fraudulent campaign.

With the 2022 World Cup approaching, football fans can now buy and start collecting this year’s , both in the traditional way and through the virtual game, which has become a tradition in recent years. In addition to these options and official brand s, be aware — an alleged offer circulating on WhatsApp is false, where a free football sticker album is offered along with 400 stickers .

In this case, the user is taken to a questionnaire with simple questions about the album and the publisher, in addition to bringing a kind of countdown so that users act faster and don’t miss the offer – a very common strategy in scams of this type. Another common element in this type of scam is another stage in the process, when the user is forced to share the message with other contacts in order to continue participating in the promotion.

Afterwards, the user is invited to make a series of registrations that require personal data, which will only push the person into an abyss of betting sites and other fake promotions. So, the recommendation is to always pay attention to the origin of the promotions, the name and the look of the site. It is still recommended to always enter official channels to confirm the offers. When in doubt, do not put personal or payment data, much less share similar links with other contacts.

And you, have you ever been in a scam like this? Stay tuned!