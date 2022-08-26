More than 380 million iPhones were sold in the last decade in China

Apple accumulates more than 380 sold over the last 10 years in Chinese territory. Its famous smartphone always shows satisfactory results and the expectation of stores in is that the iPhone 14 will have a large volume of sales when it is launched in the country.

That said, it is possible to note several expressive numbers over the last . The highlight is the year 2015, which brought the iPhone 6s to the market, which became the population’s favorite and this is evident with the more than 58 million units sold, which is the best year in this regard.