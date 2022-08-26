More than 380 million iPhones were sold in the last decade in China

Apple accumulates more than 380 million iphones sold over the last 10 years in Chinese territory. Its famous smartphone always shows satisfactory results and the expectation of stores in china is that the iPhone 14 will have a large volume of sales when it is launched in the country.
That said, it is possible to note several expressive numbers over the last decade. The highlight is the year 2015, which brought the iPhone 6s to the market, which became the population’s favorite and this is evident with the more than 58 million units sold, which is the best year in this regard.
Even with the various changes in the appearance of the device, it did not fail to sell well, even slightly below the year in which the iPhone 6 variant hit the market. The year 2021 was the closest to the mark reached by the old model, selling about 50.4 million devices.
A contributing factor to this was global inflation, which made Android devices reach the same price level as Apple’s flagship models. In this way, the number of sales has grown and Apple expects the new phone to sell more than the iPhone 13, which also includes the Chinese market.
In 2021, the Apple product led sales in the country, with 23%. The second place went to vivo, which had a 19% market share. Finally, OPPO closed the podium with 17%. The HONOR and Xiaomi brands took 15% and 13%, respectively.
