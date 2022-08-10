iX intensive workshop: Become a Linux server admin in five days

- Advertisement -

Set up and manage servers successfully. Course for Windows s and career changers with good computer skills. Remaining places available.

With the iX workshop Linux server administration, you will create a solid basis in the administration of current Linux systems over five days. From the installation and the boot process to working with services and processes on the command line to the structure of the file system, user and software administration, network setup and logging, the workshop covers everything that (prospective) Linux admins can and must know.

The quick Linux entry – also for Windows admins Even for experienced Windows admins, new and lateral entry into the free operating system can be confusing and overwhelming. The course is therefore also explicitly aimed at those who are already familiar with managing other operating systems and do not want to waste valuable time getting started with Linux. Trainer Wolfgang Krüger from B1 Systems is a Linux consultant and a specialist in configuration management and certification. As an online workshop, the five-day training course will take place from August 22nd to 26th in a remote classroom of our partner B1 Systems. A current browser is sufficient to participate. In order to enable an exchange and to offer plenty of opportunity for practical exercises and your questions, this training is limited to 15 participants.