It’s not talked about much, but Gmail will have a big security improvement

There are not exactly few who use Gmail as their main email. Its extensive options and excellent performance (without forgetting that it is a free service), make it a fantastic option. Well, Google has begun to test an improvement in its security that is a very important advance both in the personal and professional spheres. The idea of ​​the Mountain View company is to add an additional layer to the protection options included in its email client. And this will positively affect both emails that include only text and those that add important attachments. And, all this, with total control by the users, who will be the ones who will decide whether or not to apply the new security option being worked on. The security improvement that will come to Gmail The tool is currently in the testing phase and for this purpose some of the users of Google Workspace are being used, as reported by the North American company itself. And with it, what is achieved is to use end-to-end encryption, so that only those who know the one used will be able to read the messages that are sent (and, in addition, this ensures that nothing can access the information between the servers which are used for sending mail). An excellent advance that equals what messaging services such as Telegram or WhatsApp offer. One of the things that have been known is that the way to use encryption will be very simple. In the Gmail interface, a padlock will be included in the message composition window so that, if you click on it, the new encryption is activated. Of course, there are some options that cannot be used when this option is included in the emails, such as including emojis or signatures. But it is the toll that will have to be paid to increase the security of shipments. An arrival that will be staggered The first users who will be able to make full use of the encryption we are talking about are those who use Google Workspace, specifically those who have an Enterprise Plus, Education Standard and Education Plus account (who can now even access the phase test through an online request). The truth is that an important step for all users that has a very interesting option for emails that are vital, and that comes to give continuity to what already exists in Drive since last year. In principle, everything indicates that in the second half of 2023 the deployment can begin for all those who use Gmail. >