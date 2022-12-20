Seagate produced just 2,077 units of the Cyberpunk 2077-inspired FireCuda 520 SSD

The launch of Cyberpunk 2077 was extremely troubled, but after numerous updates and the release of versions for new generation consoles, CD Projekt Red managed to turn it around and make the franchise profitable and exciting. In addition to an animated series on Netflix, a DLC and even a sequel, Cyberpunk 2077 was also known for its numerous peripherals and electronic devices inspired by the look of the game. This week, Seagate announced a limited edition FireCuda 520 SSD that is also riding this futuristic bandwagon.

On Seagate's official website, the manufacturer reports that only 2077 units of this SSD were produced, which makes it extremely rare and perfect for collectors. And the limited edition is based on the M.2 PCIe 4.0 model, which reaches speeds of up to 5000MB/s read and 4400MB/s write. This version is only available in 1TB storage capacity.

In the international market, the device was launched with a suggested price of US$ 189.99, but there is still no price in official Europeian stores for comparison. It is worth mentioning that the release of this edition comes well after the launch of the traditional FireCuda 520. The FireCuda 520 features a Phison PS5016-E16 controller and Toshiba 96L TLC memories. Based on M.2 PCIe 4.0 x4 connection, it achieves speeds of up to 5000MB/s read and 4400MB/s sequential write, with 760K read IOPS and 700k random write IOPS.