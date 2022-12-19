Isaac Asimov, his 5 main novels and their influence on the world of technology

Isaac Asimov was an American author and biochemist known for his work in science fiction and for his many popular science works.

Many of the novels he wrote had (and continue to have) a huge impact in the world of literature, but his ideas have also been used in the world of technological development, just like Jules Verne before him.

The Laws of Robotics is just one example, but to see his influence, let’s first look at his five major works:

– «Foundation» is one of Asimov’s most famous novels and is the first book in a series of seven that comprises the «Foundation Trilogy». The story follows a group of scientists and politicians who try to save humanity from a future disaster through the use of psychohistory, a science invented by Asimov that makes it possible to predict human behavior on a large scale.

– “The End of Eternity” is a time travel novel that follows a group of people who travel through time to alter the course of history and prevent disasters. The story is complicated and full of unexpected twists and is considered one of Asimov’s best novels.

– «I, robot» is a collection of nine short stories that follows a detective who investigates crimes committed by robots. The story takes place in a future where robots are a common part of everyday life and addresses issues such as ethics and the relationship between robots and humans.

– “Nemesis”. A group of scientists and astronauts who travel to a distant planet called Nemesis in search of an alien life form. During the trip, they discover that the planet is hostile and dangerous, inhabited by deadly creatures. The novel addresses topics such as space exploration and the relationship between humanity and other forms of life in the universe.

– “The gods themselves”. The story follows a group of scientists and politicians working on a project to create an artificial intelligence capable of controlling the weather and preventing natural disasters. As the project progresses, the AI ​​begins to make decisions on its own and have goals of its own, leading to conflicts and tensions between the scientists and the AI. The novel addresses issues such as the ethics of science and the relationship between technology and the human being.

Influence of Isaac Asimov in the world of technology

As you can see, many of his works have explored topics such as artificial intelligence, robotics, and the future of technology, and have been a source of inspiration for many scientists and engineers over the years. Designing an AI with Asimov’s laws of robotics in mind is a no-brainer:

– A robot may not harm a human or, by omission, allow a human to come to harm.

– A robot must obey the orders given to it by human beings, as long as those orders do not conflict with the First Law.

– A robot must protect its own existence, as long as such protection does not conflict with the First or Second Law.

Asimov also proposed a Fourth Law, which said that a robot must work for the welfare of mankind, as long as such work does not conflict with the other three laws.

Additionally, Asimov has been an advocate of science and reason and has promoted the use of logic and scientific inquiry as tools for problem solving and decision making. His work has helped foster interest in science and technology in many people and has contributed to the formation of a culture of innovation and progress.