Is Windows 11 bad for you? An update is to blame and you should uninstall it

The Windows 11 operating system is quite round, since its operation in general is very good, as well as the stability it offers. But it is possible that for a short time the computer on which you have it installed has not been working well, and it may be because an update is playing tricks on you. We tell you how to uninstall it so that everything returns to normal. What is happening is due specifically to an improvement to the operating system that has the following number: KB5012643, and specifically affects users who have the Windows 11 21H2 version already installed. In principle, this iteration should not give any failure, since it does not include major changes, but from what is known its application in the .NET Framework 3.5 produces errors that can lead to erratic behavior of the equipment -and even to unexpected closure Of applications-. Even Microsoft recommends uninstalling Yes, the Redmond company is aware of what is happening, and has recommended that, as far as possible, those who suffer from problems on their computers remove the update to return to the previous state. If you do this, the affected element that is an integral part of many parts of the operating system will function properly and therefore the previous good behavior will be present again. It is very possible that you do not know how to do this, but the truth is that it is not particularly complicated if you follow the steps that you must perform: Access Windows Update in Windows 11 Settings Now use the Uninstall update tool Now look for a section to see the history of updates and once you open it, check if you have the one we mentioned before (KB5012643) installed. Select it and then click Uninstall. Other Possibilities This may not work for you and therefore you need to look for other ways to solve what is happening to you in Windows 11. This has to do with directly manipulating the .NET Framework 3.5. To do this, open a text command line management screen (CMD) and use the following: dism /online /enable-feature /featurename:netfx3 /alldism /online /enable-feature /feature-name: WCF-HTTP-Activationdism /online /enable-function /name-of-the-function:WCF-No-HTTP-Activation Microsoft is working so that in the next update of Windows 11 all the necessary corrections are included so that your computer returns to proper operation. Therefore, the ideal is to wait for it to be deployed so that you can skip the one that has been giving you problems and you never want to see again. >