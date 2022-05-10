Trick for WhatsApp: how to make your voice messages different

One of the options that has fit in especially well with those who use the application WhatsApp is the use of voice messages. This is due to the ease they offer when it comes to communicating with the rest of the acquaintances you have in the messaging application. We show you how to go a step further when using it, as you can give them a personal touch which will make them completely different.

At the moment, the official app itself does not include any possibility to achieve this, because the greatest possible reliability in communications is sought. And it’s normal. But there is a development that you can use and that is available for both the operating system iOS as for Android. And, in addition, you should know that you can get the job for free, so its appeal is obvious.

How to change the voice in your audio messages on WhatsApp

We show you what you have to do to achieve this, being the first thing you do the download for the operating system that your smartphone uses (this is Apple’s own for work and, here, you can get the one offered by Google for free). Once you have the corresponding application installed, the Steps to follow are the following:

Open the app that you have downloaded and that is called Voice Changer with Effects on Android and, in the case of iOS, its name is Voice Changer Plus. They are the same, by the way.

Now you will see the development interface that allows you to click on the center of the blue screen and start recording the message you want to send (you must grant access to the microphone to achieve this). You can lengthen as long as you want, there is no limit in this regard.

When you finish, press again on the smartphone screen and then a new one appears in which you can see all the effects that exist in the application in its free version (you can get more, but this will already cost you something).

To check how the message looks with the option that catches your attention, click on the triangle-shaped icon pointing to the side. Search for exactly what you want to use and, when you find it, you must use the button with three vertical dots and, in the menu that appears, select Share.

Now you simply have to choose WhatsApp and, of course, the contact in question (which asks to be an individual or group chat). Once this is done, you will be finished.

Smart Life

As you see, everything is really easy when it comes to giving a very personal touch to the voice messages you send on WhatsApp and, in addition to not having to spend anything for it, the use of the application we are talking about is completely safe and allows a large number of options for conversion. You are sure to surprise your friends and family with this trick.