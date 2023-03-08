iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max may have Sony’s LiDAR scanner sensor, rumor has it

The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models may arrive with a new LiDAR sensor provided by Sony . The rumors come from the portal MacRumors, which cited a research note released to investors. In it, analysts Blayne Curtis It is Tom O’Malley stated that the Japanese manufacturer could supply components for almost all Apple cell phone models:

Sony could have most, if not all, of the world-facing sensor share in this year’s models, with the company supplying a module, VCSEL, receiver and driver. This is a downwind for LITE and COHR that we see as likely.

In fact, Apple smartphones already use cameras with Sony sensors, as previously reported. But LiDAR sensors are delivered by other companies. Even the analyst of the Cupertino giant, Ming Chi Kuowent so far as to say that Sony could replace WIN Semiconductors It is Lumentum in the supply of components.

In that case, the Japanese would become the exclusive supplier of items for the Pro and Pro Max versions of the iPhone 15. In addition, the analyst justified that the company’s sensor has greater energy efficiency. In this way, the models would have a longer battery life without losing performance in this regard.