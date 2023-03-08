5G News
TikTok in jeopardy: new bill to ban US app receives support from Biden administration

By Abraham
TikTok in jeopardy: new bill to ban US app receives support from Biden administration
In early March, a bill that gives the Biden government power to ban TikTok from the US was passed, and today another similar bill passed through Congress. The bill called the STRICT Act aims to empower the Commerce Department to review agreements involving information technology to ban the app permanently.

The acronym of the law means: Restrict the Emergence of Security Threats that Put Information and Communications Technology at Risk and was revealed by Senator Mark Warner, Democrat of Virginia and chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, last Tuesday ( 7) in the Capitol.

If the STRICT Act passes, the Commerce Department could ban apps and companies that pose “undue or unacceptable risk” to US national security. The document says that the action would be forwarded directly to the president, who can penalize the responsible company even with forced divestment.

An excerpt from the bill mentions the Chinese ZTE and Huawei, which have already been banned from the United States in a similar situation:

Today, the threat everyone is talking about is TikTok, and how it could enable surveillance by the Chinese Communist Party, or facilitate the spread of evil influence campaigns in the US. Before TikTok, however, it was Huawei and ZTE that threatened our nation’s telecommunications networks.

The best games for Android TV

Senator Mark Warner. Image: Reuters

The White House publicly endorsed the bill while Senator Warner revealed details to reporters. CNBC confirmed that the Biden administration is backing the bill as White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan urges Congress to act quickly to have it sent to the president.

The Biden government’s fear is that TikTok will be used for espionage, as ByteDance, which owns the app, has already confirmed that Chinese officials access data collected from users by the app.

Add to this several claims that there is a backdoor built into TikTok to provide information to the Chinese Communist Party, which has already occurred with Huawei, and we finally have an idea of ​​​​the size of the problem that ByteDance is involved in.

TikTok’s response
In response, TikTok spokeswoman Brooke Oberwetter says the best solution for the case is for the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) to work closely with ByteDance:

The quickest and most thorough way to address any national security concerns about TikTok is for CFIUS to adopt the proposed settlement we’ve worked on with them for nearly two years. We’ve been waiting for CFIUS to finalize our agreement for over six months, while our status has been debated in public in a way that is separate from the facts of that agreement and what we’ve already achieved.

However, given the current situation, it is highly unlikely that CFIUS will collaborate with TikTok again, as both sides of the US government appear to be more willing than ever to ban the app from the country.

