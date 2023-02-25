iPhone 15 Plus appears in rendering with Dynamic Island, smaller dimensions and USB-C

With a launch expected to take place only in the 2nd half of the year, the iPhone 15 line had several unofficial information shared by leakers who try to predict the design and specifications of Apple’s next flagships. This Saturday (25), it’s time for the Plus variant to appear in speculation about its possible design. As shown by renderings shared by the 9to5Mac portal, Apple’s next intermediate model should arrive with minor changes in its construction and aesthetics, adopting rounded edges, thinner thickness and, by all indications, the pill notch instead of the infamous rectangular notch of the iPhone 14 Plus.

According to the source responsible for the material, the iPhone 15 Plus will have dimensions of 160.87 x 77.76 x 7.81 mm against 160.84 x 78.07 x 7.79 mm of the latest model. This change, however, should not mean a sudden drop in the weight of the phone, which should remain between 195 and 205 grams due to the possible increase in the camera module. - Advertisement - Apple should continue to be conservative in the rear look of its cell phones, keeping in the Plus version two sensors (main and ultrawide) positioned diagonally. On the sides there are the traditional iPhone buttons, but with a “surprise” at the bottom: the lightning connector should finally give way to USB Type-C after pressure from the European Union.

Evidently, this information is not official and may not correspond to the result presented at the launch event, so it remains to wait for details that are known to be true. See below the possible rear design of the device:

