5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeLatest newsRajasthan approves Rs 1,745 cr for improving roads, bridges in rural area

Rajasthan approves Rs 1,745 cr for improving roads, bridges in rural area

Latest news

Published on

By Abraham
1597084605 8414.jpg
1597084605 8414.jpg
- Advertisement -





The Rajasthan government has approved Rs 1,745.73 crore for the construction, upgradation and strengthening of rural roads and bridges, according to an official statement.


Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has okayed a proposal to this effect, it said.

- Advertisement -


A total 266 roads and 35 bridges will be covered under the project. As many as 301 works will be undertaken, covering 2,369 kilometer rural road length and 3,369 metre bridges.


The project will be carried out by the Public Works Department.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

- Advertisement -


- Advertisement -

Latest articles

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.