iPhone 14: we finally know the capacity of the batteries

After days of suspense, the battery of the 14 is revealed. It changes only slightly compared to that of the iPhone 13.

It’s always the same story with Apple: the American group always conceals certain information when launching its new iPhones, and the iPhone 14s are no exception to the rule. One of the information that the brand never gives concerns the capacity of the batteries. We imagine that this is linked to the fact that iPhone batteries are systematically smaller than those of Android smartphones and that Apple therefore does not want to highlight this element.

Please note that the lower capacity of the batteries on iPhone does not necessarily mean that the devices have a less autonomy. This has been the case in the past, but Apple now manages to offer good endurance to its mobiles thanks to better software optimization and a chip with excellent energy efficiency.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max has a smaller battery than the iPhone 13 Pro Max

The iPhone 14 has a 3279 mAh battery, compared to 3227 mAh for the iPhone 13. Since this model is not entitled to the next-generation A16 Bionic chip and retains the A15 Bionic, it should not be not expect a big improvement in autonomy on this version. The iPhone 14 Plus has a 4325 mAh battery, which cannot be compared to older generations since it is the first of its kind.

The iPhone 14 Pro packs a 3200 mAh battery, up from the 3095 mAh of last year’s iPhone 13 Pro. Note that iPhone 14 Pro has a smaller battery than iPhone 14, same as iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13. But iPhone 14 Pro has a more power-efficient SoC. Finally, the iPhone 14 Pro Max has a 4323 mAh battery, a capacity very slightly lower than that of the iPhone 13 Pro Max (4352 mAh). But again, the A16 Bionic should improve autonomy.

