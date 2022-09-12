HomeTech GiantsAppleiPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max a success, bad pre-orders of standard...

iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max a success, bad pre-orders of standard models

Tech GiantsApple

Published on

By Abraham
1058084.jpeg
1058084.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Apple has presented iphone 14 less than a week agoi pre-orders they left last Friday and, despite several problems encountered during the order finalization phase, it seems that the new smartphone has started off on the right foot. Of course, it is still very early to draw conclusions, and the analysis of pre-orders cannot – by itself – be exhaustive. The analysts immediately set in motion to collect as much data as possible on the situation, and among these could not miss Ming-Chi Kuo who tried to summarize the first weekend by providing us with some valuable information.

First of all pre-orders got off to a good start, yes, but not for all iPhone models. Kuo has drawn up a first summary ranking by comparing the pre-orders of the 2022 range with those of last year:

  • iPhone 14 Pro Max – “well
  • iPhone 14 Pro – “neutral
  • iPhone 14 and 14 Plus – “bad
- Advertisement -

The analyst believes that 45% of iPhone 14 shipments concern the base model and the Plus model: if the trend continues, it is not excluded that Apple decides to increase shipments of the two Pro variants at the expense of those standard.

Apple iPhone 14

BOE will supply part of the OLED displays to Apple for the next iPhone 14

71.5 x 146.7 x 7.8 mm
6.1 inches – 2532×1170 px

Apple iPhone 14 Plus

- Advertisement -

78.1 x 160.8 x 7.8 mm
6.7 inches – 2778×1284 px

Apple iPhone 14 Pro

71.5 x 147.5 x 7.85 mm
6.1 inches – 2556×1179 px

- Advertisement -

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

77.6 x 160.7 x 7.9 mm
6.7 inches – 2796×1290 px

Click here for the complete comparison »

SITUATION IN ITALY

After the first weekend, this is the situation in Italy:

  • iPhone 14: immediate availability (16-19 / 9)
  • iPhone 14 Plus: immediate availability (16-19 / 9)
  • iPhone 14 Pro: 4-5 weeks
  • iPhone 14 Pro Max: 5-6 weeks
SITUATION ON A GLOBAL LEVEL

Ming-Chi Kuo summarizes the situation in 8 points which we briefly report below:

  1. long delivery times = good demand
  2. iPhone 14 and 14 Plus are available on day one (also in Italy, as we have just seen) = low demand
    • pre-orders of both models
  3. iPhone 14 Plus has replaced iPhone mini, but pre-orders still aren’t good. Apple’s segmentation strategy didn’t work
  4. delivery times for Pro models> iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, delivery times for non-Pro models
  5. any increase in iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max orders will depend how long the strong demand will last “thein the midst of the recession
  6. Non-Pro model shipments forecasts will be revised if demand continues to be weak
  7. if Apple cuts the orders of the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus and at the same time does not increase those of the Pro models, there is a risk that the balance sheet will be negatively affected
  8. providers “which are not the main beneficiaries of the Pro models“could see revenue decrease”significantly in September or October
Apple iPhone 14 (128 GB) – Galaxy

{shop}Amazon

1029 See offer
Apple iPhone 14 Plus (256GB) – Light Blue

{shop}Amazon

Touch ID is not dead, it could debut on Apple Watch | Patent
  • TAGS

1309 See offer
Apple iPhone 14 Pro (128GB) – Gold

{shop}Amazon

1339 See offer
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max (128GB) – Dark Purple

{shop}Amazon

1489 See offer
  • Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is available online from Distiphone to 1,399 euros or from Unieuro a 1,489 euros.
  • Apple iPhone 14 Pro is available online from Amazon to 1,339 euros.
  • Apple iPhone 14 Plus is available online from Distiphone to 1,099 euros or from Amazon to 1,179 euros.
  • Apple iPhone 14 is available online from Amazon to 1,029 euros. The value for money is good and it is the best device in this price range.
(update of 12 September 2022, 05:55 am)

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Android

Possible specifications of the Chromecast HD, new economic model of Google’s ‘dongle’

Since Google launched the latest version of its Chromecast with Google TV, and it's...
Apple

iPhone 14: we finally know the capacity of the batteries

After days of suspense, the battery capacity of the iPhone 14 is finally revealed....

More like this

© 2021 voonze.com.