iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max a success, bad pre-orders of standard models

Apple has presented iphone 14 less than a week agoi pre-orders they left last Friday and, despite several problems encountered during the order finalization phase, it seems that the new smartphone has started off on the right foot. Of course, it is still very early to draw conclusions, and the analysis of pre-orders cannot – by itself – be exhaustive. The analysts immediately set in motion to collect as much data as possible on the situation, and among these could not miss Ming-Chi Kuo who tried to summarize the first weekend by providing us with some valuable information.
First of all pre-orders got off to a good start, yes, but not for all iPhone models. Kuo has drawn up a first summary ranking by comparing the pre-orders of the 2022 range with those of last year:
- iPhone 14 Pro Max – “well“
- iPhone 14 Pro – “neutral“
- iPhone 14 and 14 Plus – “bad“
The analyst believes that 45% of iPhone 14 shipments concern the base model and the Plus model: if the trend continues, it is not excluded that Apple decides to increase shipments of the two Pro variants at the expense of those standard.
After the first weekend, this is the situation in Italy:
- iPhone 14: immediate availability (16-19 / 9)
- iPhone 14 Plus: immediate availability (16-19 / 9)
- iPhone 14 Pro: 4-5 weeks
- iPhone 14 Pro Max: 5-6 weeks
Ming-Chi Kuo summarizes the situation in 8 points which we briefly report below:
- long delivery times = good demand
- iPhone 14 and 14 Plus are available on day one (also in Italy, as we have just seen) = low demand
- pre-orders of both models
- iPhone 14 Plus has replaced iPhone mini, but pre-orders still aren’t good. Apple’s segmentation strategy didn’t work
- delivery times for Pro models> iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, delivery times for non-Pro models
- any increase in iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max orders will depend how long the strong demand will last “thein the midst of the recession“
- Non-Pro model shipments forecasts will be revised if demand continues to be weak
- if Apple cuts the orders of the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus and at the same time does not increase those of the Pro models, there is a risk that the balance sheet will be negatively affected
- providers “which are not the main beneficiaries of the Pro models“could see revenue decrease”significantly in September or October“
