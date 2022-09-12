iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max a success, bad pre-orders of standard models

Apple has presented 14 less than a week ago i pre- they left last Friday and, despite several problems encountered during the order finalization phase, it seems that the new smartphone has started off on the right foot. Of course, it is still very early to draw conclusions, and the analysis of pre-orders cannot – by itself – be exhaustive . The analysts immediately set in motion to collect as much data as possible on the situation, and among these could not miss Ming-Chi Kuo who tried to summarize the first weekend by providing us with some valuable information.

First of all pre-orders got off to a good start, yes, but not for all iPhone . Kuo has drawn up a first summary ranking by comparing the pre-orders of the 2022 range with those of last year:

iPhone 14 Pro Max – “well“

iPhone 14 Pro – “neutral“

iPhone 14 and 14 Plus – “bad“

The analyst believes that 45% of iPhone 14 shipments concern the base model and the Plus model: if the trend continues, it is not excluded that Apple decides to increase shipments of the two Pro variants at the expense of those .