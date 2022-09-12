The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 displayed at 2900 euros on an Australian site

The launch of the NVIDIA RTX 4090 is approaching, and some e-commerce sites are already preparing for the event. This new graphics card is shaping up to be a monster of power.

We still don’t know exactly when the NVIDIA graphics cards from the GeForce RTX 4000 family will be available, but resellers are preparing for their arrival. An online retailer has already added a product page for the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090, which is priced at AU$4,270, or 2900 . Also in Australia, another site has added a custom GeForce RTX 4090 AORUS Master from Gigabyte to its catalog. This GPU is listed at 3900 Australian dollars, the equivalent of 2650 euros.

The product description of these two references does not contain any information on their technical specifications. We don’t have a visual to chew on either. With regard to the prices indicated, it is possible, and even probable, that they are only temporary prices. But the fact that e-commerce sites are beginning to anticipate the release of new NVIDIA graphics cards remains good news: the launch is not very far away.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090: very expensive, very powerful, very energy-intensive?

A 3DMark benchmark of the GeForce RTX 4090 was recently released. According to the results of this one, it obtains a GPU score of 20,192. An impressive performance, which suggests a progression of 78% compared to the RTX 3090 Ti and 90% compared to the RTX 3090.

The tool also tells us a speed of 3015 MHz for the GPU, unheard of on a consumer graphics card from the Greens. Too good to be true ? We are waiting for a communication from NVIDIA, which should be soon, to have the heart net. If these performances are confirmed, it will be interesting to know the energy consumption of the RTX 4090: will NVIDIA manage to contain it, or will it explode?

Source : VideoCarz