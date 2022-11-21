iPhone 14 Pro vs Xiaomi 12 Pro: which top phone wins the duel? 🇧🇷 Comparative

The iPhone 14 Pro is the smaller version of Apple’s most advanced smartphone series. The Xiaomi 12 Pro, on the other hand, also brings the proposal to be a “middle” variant among the Chinese tops of the line. In this flagship duel, do you stick with iOS or Android? Let’s see the advantages of each one now, in this Comparison.

Comparative Index

Design

Multimedia and resources

Performance

Drums

Camera

Price

Conclusion

design and connectivity

Apple iPhone 14 Pro

We have two very distinct designs here. On one side, the iPhone has the traditional rear with the square camera block, which positions the lens in a triangle. Xiaomi, on the other hand, has a new proposal, due to its vertically rectangular module, which highlights the main sensor. - Advertisement - Although the 14 Pro has a more compact body than its rival, the two come in at practically the same weight. In addition, both are made of metal, with glass on the back, accompanied by Gorilla Glass, for resistance against scratches and falls. Apple has the advantage of IP68 certification, which guarantees protection against dust and liquids.

Xiaomi 12 Pro

“Apple” innovated with the Dynamic Island, to reduce the size of the notch in a pill integrated into the system. But it still has a larger dimension than the notch hole used by the Chinese. The 12 Pro contains a biometric reader under the screen, a solution that the competitor does not adopt. They don’t have a slot for memory expansion via a microSD card. At least, sixth-generation Wi-Fi and NFC support are guaranteed for approximation payments. The iPhone’s Bluetooth is 5.3, a newer version than the 5.2 adopted by Xiaomi. More resistance and compact size on one side; modern look, discreet notch and biometrics on the other’s screen. We start with one point each.

- Advertisement - best construction Both more modern look - Advertisement - Xiaomi 12 Pro Is the slot hybrid or dedicated? None Best notch solution Xiaomi 12 Pro Best biometrics solution Xiaomi 12 Pro Best endurance certification? iPhone 14 Pro Which is more compact and lightweight? iPhone 14 Pro Does it have NFC? Both

Multimedia and resources

Screen





Apple put a 6.1-inch OLED display on its phone, smaller in size and frontal use than Xiaomi’s 6.73-inch Super AMOLED. The iPhone responds by showing a higher level of brightness, in addition to better colors than the rival. At least, the 12 Pro compensates with more definition, for the Quad HD resolution, which is above the Full HD+ of the 14 Pro. On both sides, there is protection against scratches, either by the “Apple” Ceramic Shield, or by the Chinese Victus Gorilla Glass. They are also similar in the presence of HDR10 and Dolby Vision technologies, in addition to the 120 Hz refresh rate. The difference is that Xiaomi still has a 480 Hz touch sensor, for less latency in games. Superior brightness and colors on one side; larger size, more definition and quick response of the other. We have one more draw.

best screen technology Both Best screen brightness iPhone 14 Pro more accurate colors iPhone 14 Pro Best screen resolution Xiaomi 12 Pro bigger screen Xiaomi 12 Pro Better screen-to-body ratio Xiaomi 12 Pro High Hz screen? Both Scratch protection? Both Overall screen quality Both

Sound





As we see here two tops of the line, both the iPhone and the Xiaomi contain a stereo audio system. In practice, this means a more immersive user experience in movies and music. Both offer high quality and good balance between bass, mids and highs. Even with the Harman Kardon brand on the 12 Pro’s speakers, it doesn’t reach the same sound power offered by Apple’s rival. Manufacturers still left out the physical headphone jack and do not send any adapted accessory in their box. The iPhone wins for the most powerful sound.

Sound is stereo? Both Does it have P2 input? None Greater frequency balance Both sound power iPhone 14 Pro Do headphones come in the box? None

System





On one side, iOS 16 native to the iPhone appears. On the other is Android 12 modified by Xiaomi’s MIUI 13 interface. Although the Chinese is committed to providing four years of software updates, it still does not reach the extended time given by “Apple” for its devices. At least, the fluidity of the two systems is satisfactory and can be boosted by the high panel rates of each one. The mobile network is also not an issue, as both support 5G technology. In terms of features, the highlights for the 14 Pro are the debut of the Always-on Display on an Apple cell phone, in addition to integrations with the Dynamic Island, whether to alert when the microphone or camera are in use, or also when displaying information about events or supported applications. In turn, Xiaomi stands out for features already seen in other models, such as the redesigned Control Center, the brand’s characteristic widgets and the various customization options. For greater longevity, we stick with the iPhone in this regard.

Well-updated system? Both Will the system be updated in the future? iPhone 14 Pro Which system or customization has more and better features? Both Is there a 5G mobile network? Both More fluid software Both

Performance

This is a classic duel between the A16 Bionic and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, to see which delivers the best performance. In this battle, the iPhone’s chip wins. Apple’s model ended our tests with 12 seconds to spare against Xiaomi’s. He was the fastest in both opening apps and multitasking. Moving on to the benchmarks, we see the 14 Pro’s superiority over the Chinese one again, by winning in AnTuTu and in the Geekbench numbers. At least, even the heaviest games run on these two smartphones with maximum graphic quality and great fluidity, thanks to the 120 fps supported. For winning the experiments we did, the iPhone 14 Pro scores another point.

Who does better on the opening test? iPhone 14 Pro Who wins in the most demanding games? Both Who has the best benchmark numbers? iPhone 14 Pro What is the most up to date processor? iPhone 14 Pro Which has better RAM/CPU balance? iPhone 14 Pro Which has more storage? iPhone 14 Pro

Drums

Apple just put a 3,200 mAh battery in its device, against a 4,600 mAh used by Xiaomi. Which offers the best autonomy? Although this is not the strength of the two, the iOS optimizations speak louder and give the iPhone a superiority of just over two hours. When we talk about loading, the scenario is reversed. The 120W power adapter makes the difference and helps the 12 Pro reach 100% in just half an hour. About a third of the total time it takes the 14 Pro to complete the process. The iPhone stands out for its superior autonomy; and Xiaomi scores for the fastest recharge.

Which has more battery? Xiaomi 12 Pro Which recharges faster? Xiaomi 12 Pro Which lasts longer according to the TC battery test? iPhone 14 Pro Does it have wireless charging? Both

Camera

These handsets come equipped with a triple set of rear cameras. The main 48 MP of the iPhone and the 50 MP of the 12 Pro take high quality photos, but the “Apple” model hits more colors and contrast than the rival. The two also do a good job with night mode. Their telephoto lens impresses with the high level of captures, except that the 14 Pro has a three times optical zoom, while the Xiaomi only reaches two times of approximation. The North American’s ultrawide also delivers a quality above the rival and still stands out for its autofocus, which also allows you to use it in macros. So we have point for the iPhone.

Best rear camera set Both Best photos of the day iPhone 14 Pro best night photos iPhone 14 Pro most versatile set iPhone 14 Pro best ultrawide iPhone 14 Pro best telephoto lens iPhone 14 Pro best macro iPhone 14 Pro (via ultrawide) best depth None

Photos taken with the Apple iPhone 14 Pro

All cameras on these smartphones record in 4K at 60 fps. Only the Xiaomi supports 8K videos at 24 fps, but be prepared to have a very busy storage at that resolution. The duo has optical stabilization, to handle the shakes well, and agile focus. The 14 Pro’s audio capture sits above the Chinese device. The iPhone still has some more features, such as Action Mode, which lets you shoot close to sports cameras, and cinematic mode, for real-time background blur, even in 4K. This is an easy point for Apple.

Does it have optical stabilization? Both Does it have electronic stabilization? Both more agile focus Both Does it record in 4K at 60 fps? Both Records in 8K at 24 fps Xiaomi 12 Pro Best audio capture iPhone 14 Pro best video quality iPhone 14 Pro Best recording features iPhone 14 Pro

Photos taken with the Xiaomi 12 Pro

Selfies have always been an Apple strength, and this one is no different. Although Xiaomi records photos with a good level of detail, the iPhone manages to hit more sharpness and colors in any condition, not to mention the more efficient portrait mode. In addition, it is the only one to offer recordings from the front in 4K. The 14 Pro’s front camera still has more features compared to the 12 Pro, such as optical stabilization for filming and autofocus for images at any distance. That is, the iPhone scores again.

Best front camera set iPhone 14 Pro Front camera records in 4K? iPhone 14 Pro best selfie iPhone 14 Pro

Price

The iPhone 14 Pro is the only one of the duo to be officially available in Europe. It arrived in the country for a suggested retail price starting at R$9,500. Even so, you can find the Xiaomi 12 Pro buying directly from abroad or from importers at prices much lower than the Apple model. Therefore, the Chinese takes the last point.

Which had the best launch price in Europe? iPhone 14 Pro Which is currently the best value for money? Xiaomi 12 Pro

Conclusion

In this confrontation between tops in the middle, Apple won by far. iPhone 14 Pro has the strongest and most compact design, the best color and brightness screen, the most powerful sound, the longest system life and superior multitasking performance. His battery yields more, despite taking longer to take, while the set of cameras is the best in all conditions. On the other hand, in addition to faster charging, the Xiaomi 12 Pro also offers the largest display, with fewer edges and a higher resolution. The Chinese look is more modern, apart from the possibility of buying a unit abroad for less.

RESULT Apple iPhone 14 Pro: 9 SPOTS Stronger and more compact design

Brighter screen and better colors

more powerful sound

Longer lasting system

Faster performance

Battery with greater autonomy

Rear cameras with better photos overall

Videos with best features

Higher quality selfies with better features Xiaomi 12 Pro: 4 POINTS more modern design

Larger screen with higher resolution

Battery with less recharge time

Lowest price in the international market

In this duel between smartphones from different manufacturers, which model did you like the most? Do you prefer the iPhone, or do you think it would be more rewarding to take the 12 Pro? You can interact at will in the space below.