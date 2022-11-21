Apple could be on its way to creating its own metaverse

The metaverse has become the goal of many companies in the technology sector, including Apple, which seems to have been working on it for a long time. create your version of a virtual world, where users can carry out different activities and travel anywhere; all from the comfort of your home.

As everyone knows, Meta, Mark Zuckerberg’s company, is currently one of the companies that has been investing the largest amount of money and resources to make its metaverse a reality.

And although both Meta and Apple seem to be heading towards the same premise of building their corresponding virtual ecosystems, everyone is doing it in their own way.

In the case of Meta, the company has made this an extremely ambitious project that requires devices with technology that does not yet exist in order to be sufficiently viable.

For its part, despite the fact that Apple’s efforts are oriented towards the same path as Meta, it refuses to use the term «metaverse» to refer to your project, so you will likely end up using the name «Reality» as an alternative with its own identity.

As for the development of the project, it seems that those from Cupertino want to keep everything secret for the moment, although due to the recent job offers published by the companythis mission could become difficult.

And it is that, apparently, Apple would be planning to expand its work team by adding people to form a group to which they will internally assign the name of Technology Development Group (TDG) and that he would be in charge of developing the company’s virtual ecosystem.

In that sense, Apple would be requiring a software producer with experience in visual effects and game workflows that may also be capable of creating digital content for environments with AR and VR.

Likewise, the company would have among its plans create a video service to be implemented in your mixed reality glasses.

The job offers also contemplate the hiring of a software engineer who has experience handling App Intents and who will be assigned the responsibility of designing and implementing solutions that are leveraged by Siri, Search and more.

And although the name of the operating system is not specified, it is thought that this may be realityOSwhich could be released at the launch of the first mixed reality glasses sometime in 2023.

Returning to the job offers offered by Apple, it is also observed within the tasks requested to fulfill the creating a 3D mixed reality world.

This suggests that Apple is in the process of promoting its own metaverse, for which it has also been carrying out several additions to its mixed reality teams in recent months.