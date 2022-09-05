iPhone 14 Pro: photos of alleged packaging on Twitter

Images rumored to come from Foxconn factories show specs of the new s. Another surprise: the “double pill” camera becomes a bar.

It won’t be long before the iPhone 14 is presented: next Wednesday (September 7th) is the keynote and a good week later the first devices should go on sale. Now of for the new devices are circulating on Twitter, which also contain previously unknown specifications. It cannot be said at first whether these are fakes – but the distributor was right in the past with his leaks. However, he himself refers to information that in turn comes from the Chinese social network Weibo.

The iPhone 14 is called the iPhone 14

The recordings, which according to @ShrimpApplePro come from the vicinity of Apple’s manufacturer Foxconn in China, show, among other things, the sealing area of ​​an iPhone 14 Pro, which would at least confirm this name. The packaging of the Pro models – in addition to the 14 Pro there will probably also be a 6.7-inch 14 Pro Max – is said to be white, that of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max, which will probably replace the iPhone mini, could be one have different color.

It is also reported that all iPhone 14 models – whether Pro or not – are equipped with 6 GB of RAM. The usually well-informed analyst Ming-Chi Kuo from Taiwan had already spread this information. This is interesting because Apple actually wants to differentiate its iPhones more this year. Only the Pro models are said to be equipped with the new A16 SoC, while the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max are said to remain with the A15 SoC from the iPhone 13.

New TrueDepth module

Also interesting: In addition to the packaging photos, @ShrimpApplePro also publishes photos of the iPhone 14 Pro itself. These show Apple’s new TrueDepth module with Face ID face recognition and a selfie camera. The “double pill” with two holes – one oval, the other round – is combined into an oval element, which is positioned in the middle on all the top, but has a certain distance to all edges of the display. This would eliminate the previous “notch” in the form of a notch. The combination of the “double pill” into one element costs a few pixels, but makes integration into the operating system much easier.

@ShrimpApplePro’s Weibo source comments that she thinks the new TrueDepth engine looks “too uncoordinated” on at least a 6.1-inch model, but looks “acceptable” on a 6.7-inch screen. All of this is reminiscent of the debates surrounding Apple’s first notch, which was first introduced in 2017 with the iPhone X but has now even conquered the Mac. Just getting used to it.

