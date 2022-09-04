The Apple event with the iPhone 14 is approaching and these are 5 things that we can see in the presentation

There is very little left for the classic in September. Precisely, It will be this Wednesday, September 7, when the new is presentedas usual, in addition to some surprises such as smartwatches, tablets and headphones according to various sources.

The expectation continues to rise and, as the event is closer than everhere we bring you an interesting article with 5 things that we will surely be able to see in the presentation, so let’s go for it.

The iPhone 14 and a new order of models

As for the models section, the most remarkable thing is undoubtedly the presence of an iPhone 14 and an iPhone 14 Max, that instead of being an iPhone and an iPhone mini. Much has been said about this, since the information makes it clear that Apple has not fared as expected with the iPhone miniSo it’s time for a change.

Actually, both the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max will only have an improvement in terms of size, with screens of 6.1 and 6.7 inches respectively. In addition to these two basic models, obviously there will be the strong versions that are the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Very loose version of non-Pro models this year

We must be honest, the versions of the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max can already be classified as disappointing in terms of their internal specifications. They are practically the same, except that the Max model will be a little larger, but in general they will have the same A15 chip, the same 12 MP camera, they will not have the Pro Motion and other things, not to mention that there is also talk that they will increase their price by up to 15%.

The Pro models will blow up the presentation

The iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will take all the spotlight, as has become customary with all Pro models and it is not for less. They will be sized exactly the same as the non-Pro models (6.1 and 6.7 inches), so in this part there is not much to comment on.

Now, these Pro models will have a new A16 chip reserved exclusively for this line, Always-On-Display functionPro Motion technology that allows up to 120 Hz on the screen, 48 megapixel sensors that will allow recording up to 8K, among many other new features.

Apple Watch Series 8 is also a novelty

The Apple Watch Series 8 will also say present during the event, and what is striking is that it will have three different versions: the standard model, the SE version and a Pro version, which is the real novelty. According to various information, the Pro version will have advanced features in terms of its resistance and battery, since it will be intended for sports and fitness.

Very pending with the 10th generation iPad

By no means forget about the 10th generation iPad, who may begin to see the light of day at Wednesday’s event if Apple has it planned. For this specific iPad it is expected to be a shorter model in specifications than its older brothers (iPad Air and iPad Pro), although of course having enough attributes to attract attention.

According to the news from the MySmartPrice site, the model you see on the screen would be that of the new 10th generation iPad, which would have a protruding rear camera module, resembling what we could see at the time on the iPhone X. There are many interesting things that this new iPad brings, which we hope we can see on the day of the event.