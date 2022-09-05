recensione oppo reno8 pro: elegante, potente e che belle foto!

- Advertisement -

A few months after the announcement on the Chinese market, OPPO has brought the Reno8 series also in Europe, albeit with some differences. The model I had to try these days is the Pro version which integrates a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max processor , a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz and a 50 megapixel main rear camera supported by the MariSilicon X , the imaging chip we have already enjoyed on the Find X5.

The “first contact” with a smartphone, for me who have the opportunity to try so many, is usually that moment that immediately makes me understand the quality of the product I’m starting to use, sensations that then obviously have to be completed with all this regarding hardware and performance. With this OPPO Reno8 Pro I must say that we started right away on the right foot.

After opening the elegant packaging on which OPPO has already placed the logo of the Champions League , the football competition of which it became a sponsor last July, I was pleasantly surprised by the materials and the build quality of this Reno8 Pro.

I was initially a bit more conflicted about the design. I had seen it in the photo, it hadn’t immediately struck me. I was perplexed on the island that houses the rear cameras, which is very large. But once seen live, however, I must say that I am not at all sorry. Indeed, I found that slight lower curvature not only very aesthetically pleasing but also useful for locking the index finger when I hold it, which can ensure a firmer grip since the rear glass, completely smooth, makes it quite slippery.

The lack of a minimum of “porosity” of the glass makes the rear part also definitely subject to the accumulation of fingerprints which fortunately go away immediately, even with a change of hand, leaving the scene to a very beautiful mirror finish. The color of my device is Glazed Black but a Glazed Green color is also available. OPPO did not specify the type of glass used for the back but the one that protects the display is a Gorilla Glass 5.

In general, however, this OPPO Reno8 Pro can be used well with one hand thanks also to its not particularly generous dimensions (161.2 x 74.2 x 7.3 mm) and a weight of 183 grams that OPPO is able to distribute perfectly . The keys for adjusting the volume, on the left side, and the one for the ignition, located on the right side and equipped with a green insert, are very comfortable to reach with thumb and forefinger. On the bottom there are the Type-C 2.0 port , the main speaker and the removable drawer for the two SIM cards (no microSD). The device is splash and dust resistant with IP54 certification , not very high but better than nothing.

DISPLAY

The display is certainly one of the main features of this OPPO Reno8 Pro, a brilliant 6.7-inch 10bit AMOLED with a resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels, a density of about 394 ppi and very thin side bezels.

The panel has a claimed maximum brightness of 950 nits and a refresh rate that we can set to maximum 120Hz (adaptive to 90Hz and 60Hz) or just 60Hz. In the first case, 120Hz will be reached almost exclusively by the user interface and some system and third-party applications including Calendar and Google Files. Most other third-party apps including Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook will go to 90Hz. TikTok, Netflix, YouTube, Call of Duty Mobile, Ghenshin Impact and PUBG Mobile and others, however, will remain at 60Hz.

By default, the display is set to a “vivid” mode which favors the DCI-P3 space offering brighter colors. Alternatively there is the “natural” mode, more accurate for the sRGB color space. In both cases we can also adjust the display temperature using a special slider.

Oppo Reno8 Pro, remember, also has Widevine L1 certification which allows streaming services, including Netflix, Prime Video and DisneyPlus, to offer videos in FullHD resolution. In the display settings we can also activate a system for improving image sharpness (through resolution upscaling) and one for enhancing video colors, both made possible by the 01 Ultra Vision Engine optimization engine.able to recognize scenes and images reproduced by artificial intelligence. The activation of these modes, as well as the HDR which increases the brightness of the panel when this type of content is detected, will still negatively affect the energy consumption.

At the usual visual examination, this panel proved to be excellent from all points of view, always offering accurate colors and high visibility, even in direct sunlight, also thanks to an effective oleophobic and anti-reflective treatment of the front glass. The brightness sensor works very well, always managing to quickly adjust the lighting according to the ambient light conditions.

SOFTWARE

OPPO Reno8 Pro is based on Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 user interface . At the time of writing this review, the security patches are up to date in August 2022 . OPPO has promised 2 years of updates to the new versions of Android and 4 years of security patches for the devices of the Reno range. In the coming weeks, according to the official roadmap, the release of ColorOS 13 should begin.

The ColorOS 12.1 is certainly an interface well done and full of many features and very customizable but, in my opinion, there is also a little too much “bloatware” as standard , several pre-installed apps which, fortunately, can be easily deleted.

Among the various functions I found the sidebar useful that allows you to open apps in floating windows that we can move and resize to our liking. Also useful is the possibility of “lowering” all the app icons in a homescreen through a gesture from the lower corner towards the center, things that facilitate use with one hand. Less useful, but certainly spectacular, are the “aerial gestures” that allow you to answer a call, scroll a page or pause a video with just the movement of your hand.

Do not miss the Always On Display , with ample possibility of customization. Edge lighting is also present when a notification is received. Vibration is nice , with a quick feed and a fairly short tail. The fingerprint recognition sensor integrated in the display is also quick and precise . In addition, there is also two-dimensional face recognition, which is much less secure.

DATA SHEET

display: AMOLED 6.62 “FHD +, refresh rate up to 120Hz, touch sampling 120Hz (up to 360Hz), 92% screen-to-body, 97% DCI-P3, 100% sRGB, 397ppi, 800nit, Corning Gorilla Glass 5

cooling system : Ultra-Conductive Vapor Chamber (VC) for internal heat dissipation

processore: MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max (5 nm) – octa-core (4×2,85 GHz Cortex-A78 e 4×2,0 GHz Cortex-A55)

MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max (5 nm) – octa-core (4×2,85 GHz Cortex-A78 e 4×2,0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU: Mali-G610 MC6

memory 8 of LPDDR5 RAM 256GB internal non expandable UFS 3.1

fingerprint sensor: integrated into the display

connettività: 5G (SA/NSA), WiFi 6/ax, Bluetooth 5.3 LE, NFC, USB-C, GPS, Beidou, Glonass, Galileo, QZSS

5G (SA/NSA), WiFi 6/ax, Bluetooth 5.3 LE, NFC, USB-C, GPS, Beidou, Glonass, Galileo, QZSS OS: ColorOS 12 with Android 12

cameras: anteriore: 32MP Sony IMX709, 1/2,74″, f/2,4, FOV 85°, FF, array RGBW, DOL-HDR posteriori: 50MP principale, 1/1,56″, f/1,8, FOV 86°, AF 8MP ultra wide angle, 1/4 “, f / 2.2, FOV 120 ° 2MP macro, 1/5″, f/2,4, FOV 89°

battery: 4.500mAh with charging up to 80W and reverse charging

dimensions and weight: 161,2×74.2×7.34 mm for 183 grams EXPERIENCE OF USE Reno8 Pro has a very important technical data sheet and it must not absolutely turn your nose upside down the fact that OPPO has chosen a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max instead of the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 used on the version sold on the Chinese market. The processor is supported by 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS3.1 storage which, although not expandable, are a sufficient quantity for most users. The Dimensity 8100-Max is in my opinion a really good processor able to guarantee excellent performance in all contexts of use. Unlike the classic Dimensity 8100, this “Max” version has been customized by OPPO, thanks to the “Dimensity 5G Open Resource Architecture” program offered by MediaTek , which allowed for various performance improvements in certain contexts (in particular AI, gaming , photography). On the benchmark side, Geekbench found single-core scores overlapping those of a Snapdragon 870 and multi-core scores that are not very far from those of some devices with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. In general, Reno8 Pro plays with most part of the medium / high-end and top-of-the-range devices of the previous generation. In these days of testing, OPPO Reno8 Pro has always proved to be very fluid and responsive in any context of use, without uncertainties or drops in performance during more intense sessions. The temperature has never been particularly high either, probably thanks to the efficiency of the Ultra-Conductive vapor chamber cooling system. AUTONOMY AND RECHARGE The battery is 4500mAh with support for 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging via the supplied battery charger that allows you to go from 1% to 50% in about 10 minutes and to 100% in about 30 minutes. It also supports standard fast charging via a common third-party charger. According to OPPO, thanks to the Battery Health Engine, the Reno8 Pro’s battery is able to maintain up to 80% of its original capacity after 1,600 full charge cycles, double the industry standard (800 cycles). Also present is the reverse charge that allows you to use the device to recharge other devices without cables. In these days of testing I managed to reach an average of 7 hours of active display with GPS navigation, streaming and gaming. A very satisfying result. Google Camera 7.4 adds 8X zoom for videos on the Pixel 4 and a quick resolution selector AUDIO E MULTIMEDIALITA’ OPPO Reno8 Pro has a double stereo speaker capable of offering excellent audio quality, with a good perception of low tones and high frequencies without distortion. Using the ear capsule as a second speaker, the stereo sound is however more unbalanced towards the main speaker. During a voice call, the audio is clean and quite loud. I have not encountered any problems recording voice messages via the most popular messaging platforms. TELEPHONE PART AND CONNECTIVITY OPPO Reno8 Pro has a removable slot that can accommodate two nano SIMs but unfortunately there is no support for eSIMs. Through settings we can choose the default SIM for calls and data connectivity. 5G SA / NSA networks are supported. I always found the reception good. Do not miss the NFC support that allows the use of the smartphone for contactless payments. PHOTO AND VIDEO OPPO has focused the communication of Reno8 Pro on its ability to take high quality photos even in low light conditions, video capture and selfies. This, thanks to Marisilicon X, the dedicated imaging NPU. Hardware side, Reno8 Pro has a 1 / 1.56 “Sony IMX766 sensor main camera with 50 MP resolution (Quad-Bayer for 12.5 MP photos by default) and f / 1.8 aperture, a sensor Sony IMX355 8 MP with ultra wide-angle optics and f / 2.2 aperture and a 2 MP macro sensor, probably a GalaxyCore GC02M1, with f / 2.4 aperture. On the front, finally, inside a “hole” in the display, there is a 1 / 2.74 “Sony IMX709 sensor , with 0.8μm pixels, 32MP resolution, autofocus and f / 2.4 aperture. The Marisilicon X is a Neural Processing Unit developed by OPPO , made with a 6nm production process, which allows the processing of RAW images in real time, night video recording in 4K by applying the improvements to each single frame, always in real time, and a signal-to-noise ratio of 8dB for images. Furthermore, MariSilicon X, according to what was declared by OPPO, allows you to create 4K Ultra HDR content with more defined details both in the light and in the shadow areas. All this, even with third-party apps. The camera interface is similar to that seen so far on other OPPO and realme devices, with all the main modes that can be selected via a carousel menu and other secondary modes merged in the last page on the right. On the top are the switches for HDR, artificial intelligence, resolution, timer and aspect ratio. In the settings we can activate a watermark for photos, grids, levels, shutter sounds and choose high efficiency photos and videos (HEIF and HEVC) I try detail, a good dynamic range and realistic and well balanced colors are the characteristics that I found in the photos taken in good lighting conditions through the main sensor which, as mentioned, have a default resolution of 12.5 MP. Through the appropriate button on the top of the interface we can quickly choose to shoot at 50 MP even going up to 108 MP with the HD EXTRA mode. In the first case, I noticed a slightly lower quality than the 12.5 one, although more detailed. In the second case, there is certainly greater overall sharpness. Below are two photos taken at 12.5 MP and 50 MP I also found all these feelings about quality in the shots taken in low light conditions that remain rich in detail, bright and with a low amount of noise . There is both an automatic night mode, which is activated when the scene requires an increase in capture times, and a manual one via a separate setting but the difference between the two is really minimal. Obviously, the quality degrades using secondary cameras, both in good and low ambient light conditions while remaining good overall. The quality of the photos captured through the 32 megapixel front camera is also satisfactory, which can count on an automatic focus that allows you to obtain very defined shots. In general the photos offer a wide dynamic range and little noise in good lighting conditions but there is a marked degradation, caused by the aggressive noise reduction, when the lighting conditions are more difficult. Videos can be up to 4K resolution at 30fps with 48kHz stereo AAC audio. The 60fps that we find in the lower resolutions are missing. Ultra stable mode is also only present at 1080p at 60 and 30fps. There is no shortage of time-lapse videos, slow-motion up to 960fps (720p), a pro video mode, Film mode in 20: 9 and dual-view videos. I found the video quality overall good, true to reality, with good dynamic range, sufficient stabilization, lots of detail and consistent frame rates when shooting at 60fps. With the ultra wide angle we can record a maximum of 1080p. In this case, the videos still maintain good detail, without excessive noise. Even in low light conditions the quality remains satisfactory overall. CONCLUSIONS In conclusion, this OPPO Reno8 Pro has definitely satisfied me from almost all points of view – performance, build quality, display, autonomy, photos – but there is still one aspect that could make it less attractive, I’m talking about the list price. OPPO has in fact set it at 799.99 euros , not a few considering that at similar or even lower prices you can find devices with similar performance, if not higher if we also take into consideration some top of the previous generation range. To date, to give an example, at this price we also find the excellent OPPO Find X5 . But to make this Reno8 Pro more attractive, OPPO has however provided both the OPPO Enco X2 True Wireless earphones (which have a list price of 199 euros) and an OPPO Watch Free (price list 99.99 euros) as a gift as well as a cover . In addition, all those who purchase it by this date will participate in the draw for two tickets to attend a match in the UEFA Champions League qualifying round. EXCELLENT PERFORMANCE HIGH AUTONOMY AND FAST RECHARGE EXCELLENT QUALITY DISPLAY DESIGN AND CONSTRUCTION QUALITY HIGH LIST PRICE NO WIRELESS CHARGING AND ESIM CERTIFICATION ONLY IP54 VOTE: 8 Oppo Reno 8 Pro is available online from Bytecno for 749 euros . (updated August 31, 2022, 05:07 am)